सील हुआ मेलपाथी गांव का धर्मराज द्रौपदी अम्मन मंदिर, जानिए क्या है वजह

बुधवार, 7 जून 2023 (11:15 IST)
Tamilnadu News : तमिलनाडु के विल्लुपुरम जिले के मेलपाथी गांव में धर्मराज द्रौपदी अम्मन मंदिर को सील कर दिया गया। 2 वर्गों के बीच मंदिर में प्रवेश के मुद्दे पर हुए विवाद के बाद मंदिर सील करने का फैसला।
 
तमिलनाडु के विलुप्पुरम जिला राजस्व आयुक्त रविचंद्रन ने मंदिर के गेट पर एक नोटिस चिपका दिया है। नोटिस में लिखा है कि गांव में दो वर्गों के बीच अत्यधिक पूजा करने की समस्या के कारण असाधारण स्थिति बनी हुई है।

नोटिस में कहा गया है कि इससे कानून और व्यवस्था के मुद्दों की संभावना बनती है। इस पर विचार करते हुए, एक निष्कर्ष प्राप्त होने तक, दोनों वर्गों के लोगों को मंदिर के अंदर जाने की अनुमति नहीं है।
 
बताया जा रहा है कि उच्च जाति के कुछ लोगों द्वारा दलितों को मंदिर में प्रवेश से रोकने के लिए आत्मदाह का प्रयास किया था। हालांकि शांति वार्ता के बाद इस मुद्दे को सुलक्षा लिया गया था। 

जबलपुर में पटरी से उतरे LPG से भरे मालगाड़ी के 2 डिब्बे

