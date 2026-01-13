rashifal-2026

उत्तराखंड में भूकंप के झटके, बागेश्वर से ऋषिकेश तक दिखा असर

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

देहरादून , मंगलवार, 13 जनवरी 2026 (11:34 IST)
Uttarakhand earthquake : उत्तराखंड में मंगलवार सुबह 7 बजकर 25 मिनट पर भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। बागेश्वर से ऋषिकेश तक भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए किए। भूकंप की वजह से लोग घरों से बाहर निकल आए।
 
नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सिस्मोलॉजी के अनुसार, भूकंप का केंद्र बागेश्वर में जमीन से 10 किलोमीटर नीचे था। भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.5 मापी गई। भूकंप से जानमाल के नुकसान की कोई खबर नहीं है।
 
इससे पहले 9 जनवरी को गुजरात के जेतपुर, धोराजी और उपलेटा में समेत कई इलाकों में 12 घंटों में भूकंप के 7 झटकों से दहशत फैल गई। विद्यार्थियों की सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए धोराजी में कई स्कूलों में छुट्टी कर दी गई। 
 
भारतीय उपमहाद्वीप में भूकंप का खतरा हर जगह अलग-अलग है। भारत को भूकंप के क्षेत्र के आधार पर 4 हिस्सों जोन-2, जोन-3, जोन-4 तथा जोन-5 में बांटा गया है। जोन 2 सबसे कम खतरे वाला जोन है तथा जोन-5 को सर्वाधिक खतनाक जोन माना जाता है।
