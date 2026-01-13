उत्तराखंड में भूकंप के झटके, बागेश्वर से ऋषिकेश तक दिखा असर

EQ of M: 3.5, On: 13/01/2026 07:25:06 IST, Lat: 29.93 N, Long: 80.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bageshwar, Uttarakhand.

For more information Download the BhooKamp App