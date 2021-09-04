Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

मुंबई में एक इमारत की 7वीं मंजिल पर आग, दमकलकर्मी घायल

webdunia
शनिवार, 4 सितम्बर 2021 (13:52 IST)
मुंबई। उपनगरीय बोरीवली में शनिवार को एक 7 मंजिला इमारत की ऊपरी मंजिल पर आग लग गई और आग बुझाने के अभियान के दौरान एक दमकलकर्मी आंशिक तौर पर झुलस गया। एक अधिकारी ने यह जानकारी दी।
 
उन्होंने बताया कि बोरीवली पश्चिम में सुबह करीब सात बजे गांजावाला रेजिडेंसी में आग लग गई। इसकी सूचना मिलने पर कुछ दमकलकर्मी और पुलिसकर्मी घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और आग बुझाने तथा लोगों को बचाने का काम शुरू किया। इस दौरान 43 वर्षीय दमकलकर्मी नाथू साजेराव बधाक आठ से 12 फीसदी तक झुलस गए।
उन्होंने बताया कि सुबह करीब नौ बजकर 30 मिनट तक आग पर काबू पा लिया गया और कांदिवली के शताब्दी अस्पताल में भर्ती बधाक को अस्पताल से छुट्टी मिल गई। यहां बंद पड़े एक कार्यालय में शॉर्ट सर्किट की वजह से आग लगी थी।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

ममता बनर्जी को बड़ी राहत, बंगाल में 30 सितंबर को होंगे उपचुनाव

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos