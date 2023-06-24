Biodata Maker

कोलकाता के लॉ कॉलेज में छात्रा से गैंगरेप, 3 गिरफ्तार

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

कोलकाता , शुक्रवार, 27 जून 2025 (14:31 IST)
Kolkata crime news : कोलकाता के कस्बा में स्थित एक लॉ कॉलेज में एक छात्रा के साथ 3 लोगों ने सामूहिक बलात्कार किया। पुलिस ने इस मामले में 3 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। फॉरेंसिक जांच के लिए कॉलेज को सील कर दिया गया है।
 
पुलिस के अनुसार, यह घटना 25 जून की शाम को हुई, जब छात्रा कॉलेज गई थी। वहीं तीनों आरोपियों ने उसे एक कमरे में ले जाकर उसके साथ सामूहिक बलात्कार किया। छात्रा ने कसबा थाना में शिकायत दर्ज कराई, जिसके आधार पर तीनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि पीड़िता का चिकित्सकीय परीक्षण कराया जा रहा है। आरोपियों को शुक्रवार को अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा।

राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग ने कोलकाता में हुई एक चौंकाने वाली घटना का स्वतः संज्ञान लिया है, जहां एक लॉ छात्रा के साथ कॉलेज परिसर में दो वर्तमान छात्रों और एक पूर्व छात्र द्वारा कथित तौर पर सामूहिक बलात्कार किया गया था। 
 
क्या बोली भाजपा : बंगाल भाजपा ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि आरजी कर में एक महिला डॉक्टर के साथ भयानक बलात्कार और हत्या के बाद, अब कस्बा में एक लॉ कॉलेज के अंदर एक महिला लॉ छात्रा के साथ कॉलेज के पूर्व छात्र और कॉलेज में काम करने वाले 2 कर्मचारियों द्वारा सामूहिक बलात्कार किया गया है!
 
पोस्ट में कहा गया है कि यह कोई अकेली घटना नहीं है। टीएमसी सरकार के तहत, पश्चिम बंगाल महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराधों के लिए एक प्रजनन स्थल बन गया है। बलात्कार एक दैनिक आतंक बन गया है, और राज्य मशीनरी अपनी बेटियों को निराश करना जारी रखती है।

पार्टी का कहना है कि बस बहुत हो गया। भाजपा अब चुप नहीं बैठेगी। हम टीएमसी के शासन में पनपी इस बलात्कार संस्कृति को खत्म करने के लिए जी-जान से लड़ेंगे। बंगाल की हर बेटी को न्याय दिलाना हमारा वादा है - और जब तक दोषियों को सख्त से सख्त सजा नहीं मिल जाती, हम चैन से नहीं बैठेंगे।
