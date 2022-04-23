Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

सांसद नवनीत राणा के घर भारी हंगामा, बैरिकेड तोड़कर अंदर घुसे शिवसैनिक

webdunia
शनिवार, 23 अप्रैल 2022 (09:09 IST)
मुंबई। उद्धव ठाकरे के घर के बाहर हनुमान चालीसा पाठ करने का ऐलान करने वाली नवनीत राणा के घर के बाहर शनिवार को शिवसैनिकों ने जमकर हंगामा किया। इस दौरान शिवसैनिक बैरिकेड तोड़कर सांसद के घर पहुंच गए। वे हर हाल में नवनीत राणा को मातोश्री पहुंचने से रोकना चाहते हैं।

बड़ी संख्या में शिवसैनिक मातोश्री के बाहर भी जमा हैं। यहां जमकर नारेबाजी हो रही है। शिवसैनिकों का कहना है कि मातों श्री उनके लिए मं‍दीर है। नवनीत राणा यहां छोड़कर कही भी प्रदर्शन कर सकती हैं।

इस बीच नवनीत राणा ने कहा कि मैं हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ जरूर करूंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे कोई नहीं रोक सकता। उन्होंने शिवसेना पर गुंडागर्दी करने का भी आरोप लगाया।

ALSO READ: मातोश्री के बाहर ‘हनुमान चालीसा’ पर संग्राम, राणा दंपति अड़े, शिवसैनिक ने भी दी धमकी
अमरावती की सांसद नवनीत राणा और उनके पति एवं विधायक रवि राणा ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे के आवास मातोश्री के बाहर आज सुबह 9 बजे मा‍तोश्री के बाहर हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ करने का ऐलान किया था।
 
इससे पहले, मुंबई पुलिस ने सांसद नवनीत राणा और उनके पति रवि राणा को नोटिस जारी कर कहा कि वे कानून-व्यवस्था की स्थिति को बाधित न करें।
 
रवि राणा ने कहा कि उन्होंने मांग की थी कि मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे हनुमान जयंती पर महाराष्ट्र को संकट से मुक्त करने और राज्य की शांति के लिए हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ करें, लेकिन शिवसेना प्रमुख ने इससे इनकार कर दिया था।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि हम मातोश्री हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ करने जाएंगे। हम पुलिस का सहयोग करेंगे। मैंने अपने कार्यकर्ताओं से यह सुनिश्चित करने को कहा है कि मुंबई में कानून-व्यवस्था भंग न हो। पुलिस और लोगों को परेशानी नहीं होनी चाहिए।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

कोरोना की पुनर्वापसी की आहट, बूस्टर डोज लगवाने के लिए उमड़ पड़े लोग

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos