सांसद नवनीत राणा के घर भारी हंगामा, बैरिकेड तोड़कर अंदर घुसे शिवसैनिक

इस बीच नवनीत राणा ने कहा कि मैं हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ जरूर करूंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे कोई नहीं रोक सकता। उन्होंने शिवसेना पर गुंडागर्दी करने का भी आरोप लगाया।
#WATCH Shiv Sena workers protest outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai as the MP plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside 'Matoshree' the residence of #Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/OR7CQQpWlk— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022
#WATCH Maharashtra | Shiv Sena workers protest outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022
She along with her husband, Ravi Rana, an independent MLA from Badnera, plan to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', the private residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/Lm818pUWFd