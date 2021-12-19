जीतनराम मांझी के बयान पर बवाल, कहा- पंडित... आते हैं, कहते हैं आपके यहां खाएंगे नहीं, नकद दे दीजिए

उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने अपने समुदाय के लोगों से कहा है कि आज आस्था के नाम पर करोड़ों रुपये खर्च किए जाते हैं लेकिन गरीबों का कल्याण नहीं हो रहा है। पहले एससी लोग पूजा में विश्वास नहीं करते थे लेकिन अब पंडित उनके घर आते हैं, खाने से मना करते हैं लेकिन पैसे लेते हैं।
I used the 'Harami' word for our community, not for pandits. If a misunderstanding has happened then I apologize for that: Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi pic.twitter.com/CQxLZ9MPUz— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021
I've told to my community people that today crores of rupees are spent in the name of belief but poor people's welfare is not happening. Earlier SC people didn't believe in 'Puja' but now Pandit comes to their house, refuses to eat but takes money: Jitan Ram Manjhi pic.twitter.com/fGevq4VG0E— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021