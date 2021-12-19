Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

जीतनराम मांझी के बयान पर बवाल, कहा- पंडित... आते हैं, कहते हैं आपके यहां खाएंगे नहीं, नकद दे दीजिए

webdunia
रविवार, 19 दिसंबर 2021 (14:19 IST)
पटना। बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और हिंदुस्तानी आवाम मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जीतन राम मांझी ने पंडित जाति के लिए अपशब्द का इस्तेमाल कर विवाद खड़ा कर दिया है। मांझी के बयान पर बिहार की राजनीति में बवाल मच गया। 
 
शनिवार को पटना में भुइयां मुसहर सम्मेलन में जीतन राम मांझी मुख्य अतिथि ने पंडितों के खिलाफ अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग कर दिया। मांझी ने कहा कि आजकल गरीब तबके के लोगों में धर्म की परायणता ज्यादा आ रही है। सत्यनारायण भगवान की पूजा का नाम हम लोग नहीं जानते थे।
 
...अब हर टोला में हम लोगों के यहां सत्यनारायण भगवान पूजा होती है। इतना भी शर्म लाज नहीं लगता है कि पंडित... आते हैं और कहते हैं कि कुछ नहीं खाएंगे आपके यहां...बस कुछ नकद दे दीजिए।
 
पार्टी के प्रवक्ता दानिश रिजवान ने कहा कि मांझी के बयान को तोड़-मरोड़ कर पेश किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि मांझी की सभी संप्रदाय और तमाम जातियों के प्रति उनकी आस्था है। उन्होंने स्पष्ट तरीके से कहा है कि कुछ लोग ब्राह्मण भाइयों को अपने घर में बुलाते हैं लेकिन वह ब्राह्मण उन गरीबों के घर में खाना भी नहीं खाते हैं, मगर फिर भी उन्हें पैसा दे दिया जाता है।
 
जीतन राम मांझी ने मामले में सफाई देते हुए कहा कि मैंने अपने समुदाय के लिए इस शब्द का इस्तेमाल किया था ना कि पंडितों के लिए। अगर कोई गलतफहमी हुई है तो मैं उसके लिए माफी मांगता हूं।

उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने अपने समुदाय के लोगों से कहा है कि आज आस्था के नाम पर करोड़ों रुपये खर्च किए जाते हैं लेकिन गरीबों का कल्याण नहीं हो रहा है। पहले एससी लोग पूजा में विश्वास नहीं करते थे लेकिन अब पंडित उनके घर आते हैं, खाने से मना करते हैं लेकिन पैसे लेते हैं।

