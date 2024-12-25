Select Your Language

मणिपुर में सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी सफलता, पुल के नीचे से 3.6 किलोग्राम विस्फोटक बरामद

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, बुधवार, 25 दिसंबर 2024 (11:29 IST)
manipur news in hindi : मणिपुर के चुराचांदपुर जिले में सुरक्षा बलों को उस समय बड़ी सफलता मिली जब एक पुल के नीचे से 3.6 किलोग्राम विस्फोटक बरामद किया गया। विस्फोटकों को निष्क्रिय करने के लिए बम निरोधक दस्ते को तैनात किया गया है।
 
असम राइफल्स और मणिपुर पुलिस ने एक संयुक्त अभियान में इंफाल-चुराचांदपुर मार्ग पर स्थित लीसांग गांव से विस्फोटक जब्त किया। विस्फोटक के साथ ही डेटोनेटर, कॉर्डटेक्स और अन्य सामान बरामद किया।
 
स्पीयर कोर ने सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट में कहा, 'मणिपुर के चुराचांदपुर जिले के लीसांग गांव में आईईडी होने की विशिष्ट खुफिया सूचना मिली और इसके आधार पर कार्रवाई करते हुए स्पीयर कोर तथा मणिपुर पुलिस के नेतृत्व में असम राइफल्स ने एक संयुक्त तलाशी अभियान शुरू किया। टीम ने इंफाल-चुराचांदपुर मार्ग पर एक पुल के नीचे से 3.6 किलोग्राम विस्फोटक, डेटोनेटर, कॉर्डटेक्स और अन्य सामान बरामद किया।'
 
पुलिस द्वारा जारी किए गए एक बयान में कहा गया है कि सुरक्षा बलों ने मंगलवार को चुराचांदपुर जिले के मोलजोल गांव से एक एम-16 राइफल और उसकी मैगजीन, चार एसबीबीएल देसी बंदूक, एक रिवॉल्वर सहित सात आग्नेयास्त्र और कारतूस जब्त किए।
