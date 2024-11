शाहरुख खान को धमकी : गिरफ्तार आरोपी फैजान को थमाया नोटिस, पुलिस ने की पूछताछ

#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh: Mumbai Police served notice to Mohammad Faizan Khan in connection with actor Shah Rukh Khan's threat case



He says, "My phone was stolen on November 2 and I lodged a complaint in the police station. On November 5, someone threatened to kill Shah… https://t.co/vaigQtQKaA pic.twitter.com/rgwKBb6FQr