पंजाबी गायक सिद्धू मूसेवाला कांग्रेस में शामिल, अमरिंदर राज में दर्ज हुआ था मामला

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 3 दिसंबर 2021 (12:09 IST)
चंडीगढ़। पंजाबी गायक सिद्धू मूसेवाला पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री चरणजीत सिंह चन्नी और कांग्रेस की प्रदेश इकाई के अध्यक्ष नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू की उपस्थिति में शुक्रवार को कांग्रेस में शामिल हो गए। अमरिंदर सरकार में मूसावाला पर आर्म्स एक्ट में केस दर्ज किया गया थे।
 
सिद्धू ने मूसेवाला को युवा प्रतीक और एक अंतरराष्ट्रीय हस्ती बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि सिद्धू मूसेवाला हमारे परिवार में शामिल हो रहे हैं। मैं कांग्रेस में उनका स्वागत करता हूं।
 
चन्नी ने पार्टी में गायक का स्वागत करते हुए कहा कि मूसेवाला अपनी कड़ी मेहनत से एक बड़े कलाकार बने और अपने गीतों से लाखों लोगों का दिल जीता।
 
मूसेवाला का असली नाम शुभदीप सिंह सिद्धू है और वह मानसा जिले के मूसा गांव के रहने वाले हैं। उनकी मां एक गांव की मुखिया हैं। गायक को इससे पहले अपने गानों में हिंसा और बंदूक संस्कृति को बढ़ावा देने के लिए आलोचना का सामना करना पड़ा था।

