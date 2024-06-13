Select Your Language

राज्यसभा चुनाव लड़ेंगी सुनेत्रा पवार, नामांकन भरा

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, गुरुवार, 13 जून 2024 (14:25 IST)
Sunetra Pawar : महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार की पत्नी सुनेत्रा पवार ने राज्यसभा चुनाव के लिए राकांपा (NCP) के उम्मीदवार के रूप में गुरुवार को नामांकन दाखिल किया।
 
राकांपा के वरिष्ठ नेता और राज्य सरकार में मंत्री छगन भुजबल ने कहा कि राकांपा ने राज्यसभा चुनाव के लिए सुनेत्रा पवार को मैदान में उतारने का फैसला किया है। यहां तक कि मैं भी चुनाव लड़ने को इच्छुक था, लेकिन बुधवार शाम एक बैठक के दौरान पार्टी नेताओं ने उनका नाम तय कर दिया।
 
यह पूछे जाने पर कि क्या वह राज्यसभा चुनाव में नहीं उतारे जाने से निराश हैं, भुजबल ने कहा कि हर किसी को पार्टी के फैसले को स्वीकार करना होगा। कुछ मजबूरियां हैं। मैं आजाद व्यक्ति नहीं हूं, बल्कि एक पार्टी का कार्यकर्ता और नेता हूं।
 
राज्यसभा सचिवालय ने पिछले दिनों संसद के ऊपरी सदन में 10 रिक्तियों को अधिसूचित किया थे। असम, बिहार और महाराष्ट्र से दो-दो और हरियाणा, मध्य प्रदेश, राजस्थान और त्रिपुरा से राज्यसभा की एक-एक सीट खाली हुई है।
 
हाल ही में संपन्न लोकसभा चुनाव में सुनेत्रा पवार को बारामती निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। पवार को उनकी ननद सुप्रिया सुले ने पराजित किया था। पवार को पराजित कर सुले ने इस संसदीय क्षेत्र से लगातार चौथी जीत दर्ज की।


