राज्यसभा चुनाव लड़ेंगी सुनेत्रा पवार, नामांकन भरा

यह पूछे जाने पर कि क्या वह राज्यसभा चुनाव में नहीं उतारे जाने से निराश हैं, भुजबल ने कहा कि हर किसी को पार्टी के फैसले को स्वीकार करना होगा। कुछ मजबूरियां हैं। मैं आजाद व्यक्ति नहीं हूं, बल्कि एक पार्टी का कार्यकर्ता और नेता हूं।
#WATCH | Sunetra Pawar, NCP leader and wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reaches Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai.— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2024
She is likely to file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-elections. Sunetra Pawar lost the recently held Lok Sabha election from Baramati to NCP-SCP candidate… pic.twitter.com/ZSu8Iy4vPl