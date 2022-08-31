Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

महंगा पड़ा नौकरानी पर अत्याचार, निलंबित भाजपा नेता सीमा पात्रा गिरफ्तार

बुधवार, 31 अगस्त 2022 (09:52 IST)
रांची। आदिवासी लड़की को प्रताड़ित करने वाली झारखंड की निलंबित भाजपा नेता सीमा पात्रा को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। सीमा पात्रा पर आरोप है कि उसने एक विकलांग आदिवासी लड़की को अपने घर में बंधक बनाकर रखा था और 8 सालों से लगातार अत्याचार कर रही थीं।
 
सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए वीडियो में साफ देखा जा सकता है कि पीड़िता के कई दांत टूटे हुए हैं और वो बैठने की भी स्थिति में नहीं हैं। वह रो-रोकर अपने दर्द बयां कर रही हैं। उसने कहा कि उनसे जीभ से फर्श की सफाई कराई गई, पेशाब चटाया गया और रॉड से उसके दांत तोड़े गए थे।
 
मीडिया खबरों के अनुसार, सीमा ने बेटे आयुष्मान ने ही इस आदिवासी लड़की मदद की। हालांकि सीमा ने कहा है कि उसने सुनीता के साथ ऐसा कुछ नहीं किया और उनका बेटा आयुष्मान मानसिक तौर पर बीमार है।
 
शिवसेना सांसद प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी ने ट्वीट कर लिखा कि आदिवासी बेटी के साथ अमानवीय व्यवहार करने वाली भाजपा नेता कब माफी मांगेगी। उन्होंने लिखा कि वह महिला कैबिनेट मंत्री जो संसद में चिल्ला रही थीं और भारत के राष्ट्रपति के लिए गलत शब्द के लिए माफी की मांग कर रही थीं। अब उनकी ओर से शर्मनाक चुप्पी क्यों?
 

