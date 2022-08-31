महंगा पड़ा नौकरानी पर अत्याचार, निलंबित भाजपा नेता सीमा पात्रा गिरफ्तार

मीडिया खबरों के अनुसार, सीमा ने बेटे आयुष्मान ने ही इस आदिवासी लड़की मदद की। हालांकि सीमा ने कहा है कि उसने सुनीता के साथ ऐसा कुछ नहीं किया और उनका बेटा आयुष्मान मानसिक तौर पर बीमार है।
This is how BJP National Working Committee leader Seema Patra tortured a tribal girl for 8 years ...#BJPseBeti_Ko_Bachaao@KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/oMBkxe9n4d— krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) August 30, 2022
A maid who was working at BJP leader Seema Patra's house, suffered dozens of injuries on her body after she was allegedly burnt with a hot pan by her owner.— Priyanka Chaturvedi
This is horrifying and shameful. What power trip are these BJP leaders on? https://t.co/mUuHLvipKE