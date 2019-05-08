फर्जी एसीबी अफसर ने मांगे 50 हजार, महिला ने चप्पलों से पीटा, वीडियो वायरल

बुधवार, 8 मई 2019 (12:07 IST)
जमशेदपुर। झारखंड के जमशेदपुर में खुद को एसीबी अधिकारी बताकर महिला से रिश्वत मांगना खासा महंगा पड़ गया। महिला ने पहले तो उसे चप्पलों से जमकर पीटा और फिर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया।
 
बताया जा रहा है कि आरोपी ने अपनी पहचान एसीबी अफसर के रूप में देते हुए महिला से 50 हजार रुपए की मांग की थी। इस पर महिला ने उसे रुपए देने के बहाने पहले से तय जगह पर बुलाया। इसी दौरान महिला ने पुलिस को भी मामले की सूचना दे दी।
 
वीडियो में स्पष्ट दिखाई दे रहा है कि एक शख्स ने आरोपी को उठाकर सड़क पर पटक दिया और फिर डंडों से उसकी पिटाई कर दी। इसी दौरान महिला ने भी उसे चप्पलों से जमकर पीटा। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। मामले की जांच जारी है।  

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें
सभी देखें

प्रचलित

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के बारे में जानिए रोचक 50 बातें....

लोकसभा चुनाव में भोपाल में लगा सियासी बाबाओं का मिनी कुंभ!

नीट (NEET) के बारे में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें...

2019 में कब-कब है अमावस्या, जानिए वर्षभर की तिथियां?

जानिए ऐसी 8 बातें जो आपको शादी से पहले किसी ने नहीं बताई

सम्बंधित जानकारी

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

जरूर पढ़ें

तेजबहादुर बोले- 50 करोड़ दो मरवा दूंगा मोदी को, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

रॉयल एनफील्ड ने वापस बुलाई 7,000 बाइक्स, जानिए क्या है कारण

सांप ने आदमी को काटा और आदमी ने सांप को, दोनों की मौत

वाराणसी: ‘80 मुस्लिम घरों में 45 हिंदू मंदिर मिलने’ का सच

सभी देखें

नवीनतम

दरिंदे तीन घंटे तक रौंदते रहे, एक महिला की रौंगटे खड़े कर देने वाली कहानी

फर्जी एसीबी अफसर ने मांगे 50 हजार, महिला ने चप्पलों से पीटा, वीडियो वायरल

राहुल गांधी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से फिर मांगी माफी

बनारस लोकसभा चुनाव : तेजबहादुर यादव की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जवाब मांगा

लोकसभा चुनाव में भोपाल में लगा सियासी बाबाओं का मिनी कुंभ!

अगला लेख राहुल गांधी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से फिर मांगी माफी