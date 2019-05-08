फर्जी एसीबी अफसर ने मांगे 50 हजार, महिला ने चप्पलों से पीटा, वीडियो वायरल

वीडियो में स्पष्ट दिखाई दे रहा है कि एक शख्स ने आरोपी को उठाकर सड़क पर पटक दिया और फिर डंडों से उसकी पिटाई कर दी। इसी दौरान महिला ने भी उसे चप्पलों से जमकर पीटा। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। मामले की जांच जारी है।
#WATCH Jamshedpur: A woman thrashed a man, in Mango area, who posed as an Anti-Corruption Bureau Officer and demanded Rs 50,000 from her. The woman called him on the pretext of giving the money to get him arrested. Police is interrogating the man. #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/98z9YDHOGd— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2019