अमित खत्री ने विश्व अंडर 20 एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप में 10 कि.मी की रेस वॉक में जीता सिल्वर मेडल (वीडियो)

साई मीडिया ने ट्वीट किया, 'अमित खत्री ने #WorldAthleticsU20 में 10000 मीटर की पैदलचाल में 42:17.94 मिनट का समय लेकर सिल्वर मडेल जीता है। यह पहला मौका है जब भारत ने एक चैंपियनशिप में पैदल दौड़ में दो पदक जीते हों। बहुत मुबारक हो चैंपियन।'
Heristone Wanyonyi wins Kenya's first ever global race walk title— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 21, 2021
He is the #WorldAthleticsU20 10,000m race walk champion in a PB 42:10.84.
Amit wins for India and @PaulMcGrathinho continues Spain's history of race walking success with a pic.twitter.com/zhu4iSDvcO