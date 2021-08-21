Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

अमित खत्री ने विश्व अंडर 20 एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप में 10 कि.मी की रेस वॉक में जीता सिल्वर मेडल (वीडियो)

webdunia
शनिवार, 21 अगस्त 2021 (16:45 IST)
नैरोबी: भारत के अमित खत्री ने विश्व अंडर 20 एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप में पुरूषों की दस किलोमीटर पैदलचाल में रजत पदक जीत लिया जबकि कुछ दिन पहले चार गुणा 400 मीटर मिश्रित रिले टीम ने कांस्य जीता था।
 
खत्री ने 42 : 17 . 94 मिनट का समय निकाला । वह कीनिया के हेरिस्टोन वेनिओनी से पीछे रहे जिन्होंने 42 : 10 . 84 मिनट में स्वर्ण पदक जीता। खत्री शुरू से बढत बनाये हुए थे लेकिन आखिरी दो चक्कर में कीनियाई धावक ने उन्हें पछाड़ दिया।
 
स्पेन के पॉल मैकग्रा को कांस्य पदक मिला।यह पहला मौका है जब दो पदक रेस वॉकिंग में भारत के नाम रहे हों।
साई मीडिया ने ट्वीट किया, 'अमित खत्री ने #WorldAthleticsU20 में 10000 मीटर की पैदलचाल में 42:17.94 मिनट का समय लेकर सिल्वर मडेल जीता है। यह पहला मौका है जब भारत ने एक चैंपियनशिप में पैदल दौड़ में दो पदक जीते हों। बहुत मुबारक हो चैंपियन।'

