अंजू बॉबी जॉर्ज को विश्व एथलेटिक्स से वर्ष की सर्वश्रेष्ठ महिला का पुरस्कार मिला

webdunia
गुरुवार, 2 दिसंबर 2021 (12:27 IST)
मोनाको: भारत की महान एथलीट अंजू बॉकी जॉर्ज को विश्व एथलेटिक्स ने देश में प्रतिभाओं को तराशने और लैंगिक समानता की पैरवी के लिये वर्ष की सर्वश्रेष्ठ महिला का पुरस्कार दिया है। विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में पदक जीतने वाली एकमात्र भारतीय अंजू (पेरिस 2003) को बुधवार की रात सालाना पुरस्कारों के दौरान इस सम्मान के लिये चुना गया।

विश्व एथलेटिक्स ने एक विज्ञप्ति में कहा ,‘‘ पूर्व अंतरराष्ट्रीय लंबी कूद खिलाड़ी भारत की अंजू बॉबी जॉर्ज अभी भी खेल से जुड़ी है। उसने 2016 में युवा लड़कियों के लिये प्रशिक्षण अकादमी खोली जिससे विश्व अंडर 20 पदक विजेता निकली है।’’

इसमें कहा गया ,‘‘ भारतीय एथलेटिक्स महासंघ की सीनियर उपाध्यक्ष होने के नाते वह लगातार लैंगिक समानता की वकालत करती आई हैं। वह खेल में भविष्य में नेतृत्व के लिये भी स्कूली लड़कियों का मार्गदर्शन कर रही हैं।’’
अंजू ने कहा कि वह यह सम्मान पाकर गौरवान्वित और अभिभूत हैं।उन्होंने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ सुबह उठकर खेल के लिये कुछ करने से बेहतर अहसास कुछ नहीं है ।मेरे प्रयासों को सराहने के लिये धन्यवाद।’(भाषा)

