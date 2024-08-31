Select Your Language

अवनि ने लगातार स्वर्ण जीतने के बाद भारतीय महिलाओं के लिए बैरियर तोड़ने की बात स्वीकार की

अवनि ने लगातार स्वर्ण जीतने के बाद भारतीय महिलाओं के लिए बैरियर तोड़ने की बात स्वीकार की

WD Sports Desk

, शनिवार, 31 अगस्त 2024 (11:28 IST)
Avani Lekhara Paris Paralympics :  बेहद आत्मविश्वास से भरी अवनि लेखरा ने शुक्रवार को पैरालंपिक में लगातार दूसरा स्वर्ण पदक जीतने की अपनी उपलब्धि को स्वीकार करते हुए कहा कि इसने भारत में महिला खिलाड़ियों के लिए ‘बैरियर’ तोड़ दिया है।
 
अवनि ने तोक्यो पैरालंपिक में महिलाओं की 10 मीटर एयर राइफल स्पर्धा में अपने स्वर्ण पदक का सफलतापूर्वक बचाव किया। उन्होंने फाइनल में 249.7 के रिकॉर्ड स्कोर के साथ जीत हासिल की जबकि हमवतन मोना अग्रवाल ने कांस्य पदक जीता।
 
जब पत्रकारों ने अवनि से पूछा कि दो पैरालंपिक स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला एथलीट बनकर उन्हें कैसा महसूस हो रहा है तो पेरिस से उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘ मैंने कभी नहीं सोचा था। मैं बस दिन में अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करने के बारे में सोच रही थी। ’’


उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मुझे खुशी है कि मैं अपने देश के लिए स्वर्ण पदक जीतने में सफल रही। इसने देश की अन्य महिलाओं के लिए ‘बैरियर’ तोड़ दिया। वे अब सोच सकती हैं कि ‘भारत में महिलायें भी स्वर्ण जीत सकती हैं’। मैं आभारी हूं कि मैं ऐसा करने वाली पहली महिला हूं। ’’
 
अवनि ने कहा कि उन्होंने अपना ध्यान पहले ही अगली स्पर्धा (महिलाओं की 50 मीटर राइफल 3 पोजीशन एस1 और मिश्रित 10 मीटर एयर राइफल प्रोन एसएच1) पर केंद्रित कर लिया है।
 
उनके लिए इस साल की शुरुआत में एक सर्जरी की चुनौती से पार पाना चुनौतीपूर्ण रहा।

अवनि ने पित्ताशय की सर्जरी के बारे में बात करते हुए कहा, ‘‘मार्च में मेरी सर्जरी हुई थी और मैं रेंज से बाहर थी, मैं अभ्यास नहीं कर रही थी। मानसिक रूप से इसने मुझे परेशान किया क्योंकि मैं पैरालंपिक से कुछ महीने पहले ट्रेनिंग नहीं ले रही थी।’’
 
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘अभी मुझे और स्पर्धायें खेलनी हैं और मैं सभी में अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ देना चाहती हूं, देखते हैं क्या होता है।’’  (भाषा)


