धर्म संग्रह | आरती चालीसा संग्रह | आरती संग्रह | आरती भजन | चालीसा संग्रह | आरती चालीसा मंत्र | श्री हनुमान चालीसा
देखे सम्पूर्ण आरती संग्रह, चालीसा संग्रह, आरती चालीसा वेबदुनिया के धर्म संग्रह में
श्री हनुमान चालीसा
श्रीगुरु चरन सरोज रज, निज मनु मुकुरु सुधारि। बरनऊं रघुबर बिमल जसु, जो दायकु फल चारि।। बुद्धिहीन तनु जानिके, सुमिरौं पवन-कुमार। बल बुद्धि बिद्या देहु मोहिं, हरहु कलेस बिकार।।
सुंदरकाण्ड का पाठ
महर्षि वाल्मीकि द्वारा रचित रामायण पर आधारित महाकाव्य रामचरित मानस का पंचम सोपान है सुंदरकाण्ड। सुंदरकाण्ड में रामदूत, पवनपुत्र हनुमान का यशोगान किया गया है।
ऐसा शादी का बायोडाटा तैयार करें जो सबके मन को भाए
अपनी पसंद का डिज़ाइन चुनें और 5 मिनट में बायोडाटा बनाकर डाउनलोड करें

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






उससे बहुत बदबू आ रही है, टेनिस खिलाड़ी हैरियट डार्ट ने अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वी को डिओडोरेंट लगाने कहा, हारी गेम

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें Harriet Dart asked her opponent to wear deodrant hindi news

WD Sports Desk

, बुधवार, 16 अप्रैल 2025 (15:30 IST)
ब्रिटिश टेनिस खिलाड़ी हैरियट डार्ट (Harriet Dart) ने चेयर अंपायर से अपनी प्रतिद्वंद्वी को डिओडोरेंट (Deodrant) लगाने के लिए कहने के बाद माफी मांगी है। फ्रेंच ओपन (French Open) की तैयारी की सिलसिले में महत्वपूर्ण क्लेकोर्ट टूर्नामेंट रूएन ओपन के पहले दौर में डार्ट फ्रांसीसी खिलाड़ी लोइस बोइसन (Lois Boisson) से 6-0, 6-3 से हार गई। इस मैच के दौरान छोर बदलते समय डार्ट ने चेयर अंपायर से कहा, ‘‘क्या आप उसे (बोइसन) को डिओडोरेंट लगाने के लिए कह सकते हैं, क्योंकि उससे बहुत बदबू आ रही है।’’

उनकी यह बात माइक्रोफोन ने पकड़ ली और उसकी फुटेज सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गई। इसके बाद डार्ट ने इंस्टाग्राम पर माफी मांगी।
 
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘यह झल्लाहट में की गई तात्कालिक टिप्पणी थी जिसका मुझे वास्तव में खेद है। मेरे मन में लोइस के लिए बहुत सम्मान है और उसने आज जिस तरह का खेल दिखाया उससे मैं निश्चित रूप से सीख लूंगी।’’  


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

मैच के बाद जांच में भी फेल कोलकाता वालों के बल्ले, टीम हुई शर्मसार

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म संग्रह
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो