कोच बनने के बाद 16 नंबर की गोलकीपर श्रीजेश की जर्सी हुई रिटायर

भोला नाथ ने श्रीजेश के सम्मान में आयोजित समारोह में कहा, ‘‘श्रीजेश अब जूनियर टीम के कोच बनने जा रहे हैं और हम सीनियर टीम के लिए 16 नंबर की जर्सी रिटायर कर रहे हैं। हम जूनियर टीम के लिए 16 नंबर की जर्सी को रिटायर नहीं कर रहे।’’
An era of excellence ends as Hockey India retires the iconic No. 16 jersey of PR Sreejesh. From impossible saves to inspiring generations, Sreejesh’s legacy will forever be etched in the history of Indian hockey. #IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #SreejeshFelicitation… pic.twitter.com/yelBLMtAAq— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 14, 2024