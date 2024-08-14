Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

कोच बनने के बाद 16 नंबर की गोलकीपर श्रीजेश की जर्सी हुई रिटायर

हमें फॉलो करें कोच बनने के बाद 16 नंबर की गोलकीपर श्रीजेश की जर्सी हुई रिटायर

WD Sports Desk

, बुधवार, 14 अगस्त 2024 (13:39 IST)
हॉकी इंडिया ने बुधवार को दिग्गज गोलकीपर पीआर श्रीजेश की जर्सी नंबर 16 को रिटायर करने का फैसला किय। श्रीजेश ने हाल ही में संपन्न पेरिस खेलों में देश को लगातार दूसरा ओलंपिक कांस्य पदक दिलाने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाने के बाद खेल को अलविदा कह दिया।

हॉकी इंडिया के महासचिव भोला नाथ सिंह ने कहा कि भविष्य में किसी भी सीनियर टीम के खिलाड़ी को 16 नंबर की जर्सी नहीं दी जाएगी, हालांकि जूनियर स्तर पर यह जर्सी मिलेगी।भोला नाथ ने यह भी घोषणा की कि लगभग दो दशक देश का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाले 36 वर्षीय श्रीजेश जूनियर राष्ट्रीय कोच की भूमिका निभाएंगे।
भोला नाथ ने श्रीजेश के सम्मान में आयोजित समारोह में कहा, ‘‘श्रीजेश अब जूनियर टीम के कोच बनने जा रहे हैं और हम सीनियर टीम के लिए 16 नंबर की जर्सी रिटायर कर रहे हैं। हम जूनियर टीम के लिए 16 नंबर की जर्सी को रिटायर नहीं कर रहे।’’

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘श्रीजेश दूसरे श्रीजेश को जूनियर टीम में तैयार करेगा (श्रीजेश जूनियर टीम में अपने जैसे किसी खिलाड़ी को तैयार करेगा जो 16 नंबर की जर्सी पहनेगा)।’’केरल के इस अनुभवी खिलाड़ी के सम्मान में समारोह में उपस्थित खिलाड़ियों ने एक जैसी लाल जर्सी पहनी हुई थी जिसके पीछे श्रीजेश का नाम लिखा हुआ था। (भाषा)

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

अरशद नदीम ने लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के आतंकी से की मुलाकात, कैमरे में कैद हुई बातचीत

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos