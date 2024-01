4-7 की हार के कारण भारत विश्वकप से बाहर, नीदरलैंड्स ने जीता मैच

India's campaign comes to an Halt in Quarter-Final..



Despite a spirited effort, the journey ends with a 7-4 defeat.



Full Time: Netherlands 7 vs India 4



Goal Scorers:

4' 15'De Wijn Sander (CG)

10' 26' Schop Alexander

12' Middendorp Lucas

13' Van Aart Jamie

20' Reyenga… pic.twitter.com/vuHB2R0ypI