कश्मीर मैराथन के दुनिया की शीर्ष प्रतियोगिताओं में शुमार होने की उम्मीद है: मुख्यमंत्री अब्दुल्ला

WD Sports Desk

, रविवार, 20 अक्टूबर 2024 (11:19 IST)
(Credit : Omar Abdullah/X)

Kashmir Marathon : जम्मू-कश्मीर के मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला (Omar Abdullah) ने रविवार को ‘हाफ मैराथन’ में भाग लिया और उम्मीद जताई कि आने वाले वर्षों में ‘कश्मीर मैराथन’ दुनिया की शीर्ष एथलेटिक प्रतियोगिताओं में से एक होगा।
 
उमर अब्दुल्ला ने श्रीनगर में संवाददाताओं से कहा, ‘‘मैं श्रीनगर के लोगों का आभारी हूं कि वे धावकों का उत्साह बढ़ाने के लिए आगे आए। मुझे उम्मीद है कि कश्मीर मैराथन दुनिया की शीर्ष प्रतियोगिताओं में से एक बनेगी।’’
 
मुख्यमंत्री ने कश्मीर में पहली बार अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैराथन से जुड़े आयोजकों और अन्य हितधारकों को ‘बेहतरीन’ आयोजन के लिए धन्यवाद दिया।
 
उन्होंने कहा, “मैं इस प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने वाले सभी लोगों को बधाई देता हूं। मुझे नहीं पता था कि मैं 21 किलोमीटर दौड़ पाऊंगा, क्योंकि इससे पहले मैंने सबसे लंबी दौड़ 12 या 13 किलोमीटर की ही लगाई थी। लेकिन मुझे लगता है कि अन्य एथलीट के साथ दौड़ने से मुझे दौड़ पूरी करने की प्रेरणा मिली।”




मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने आज सुबह ‘कश्मीर मैराथन’ को हरी झंडी दिखाई और इस दौरान उनके साथ बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सुनील शेट्टी (Sunil Shetty) भी मौजूद रहे।
 
सुनील शेट्टी ने कहा, “यह दुनिया में ऐसी मैराथन दौड़ होगी जिसमें सबसे अधिक प्रतिभागी शामिल हुए। स्वर्ग में 42 किलोमीटर दौड़ने का मौका आपको और कहां मिलेगा।” (भाषा)



