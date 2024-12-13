भारतवासियों ने की गुकेश के ऐतिहासिक विश्व शतरंज चैंपियनशिप खिताब की सराहना

The emotional moment that 18-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju became the 18th world chess champion pic.twitter.com/jRIZrYeyCF— Chess.com (@chesscom) December 12, 2024
PROUD MOMENT FOR INDIA : 18 वर्षीय भारतीय स्टार Gukesh D मौजूदा चैंपियन Ding Liren को हराकर सबसे कम उम्र के विश्व चैंपियन बने, पूरी खबर https://t.co/CP1KVk2uVT— Webdunia Hindi (@WebduniaHindi) December 12, 2024
(Pics : ChessBase India) #GukeshDing #Gukesh #GukeshD #worldchampion
Historic and exemplary!
Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination.
His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions… https://t.co/fOqqPZLQlr pic.twitter.com/Xa1kPaiHdg
My congratulations to @DGukesh on his victory today. He has summitted the highest peak of all: making his mother happy!— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) December 12, 2024
Extending my warm wishes to @DGukesh for clinching the prestigious World Chess Championship title and becoming the youngest World Champion in the history of #Chess.
Your hard work & dedication has made the entire nation proud! pic.twitter.com/xCrzsAq7gV
The best in the world and the youngest to ever do it. India is proud! https://t.co/PNfXVBf02R
Congratulations, Gukesh, on becoming the World Chess Champion! Your brilliance, determination, and grace under pressure have made the entire nation proud. You’ve not just won a title but inspired a generation to dream big. Wishing you even greater success ahead! #Gukesh…— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) December 12, 2024
At just 18, Gukesh Dommaraju becomes the youngest World Chess Champion ever. A great moment for us all and you are an inspiration, Gukesh pic.twitter.com/phAhHsIC8a
Huge congrats to @DGukesh and all of India and Indians everywhere. What a stellar accomplishment! @vishy64theking I had forgotten to wish you a Happy Birthday but I have a feeling your feet won't be touching the ground for a month. What you have done is without precedent.— Hikaru Nakamura (@GMHikaru) December 12, 2024