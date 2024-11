Victory under the lights at Rajgir!!

India finish off the Korean challenge, courtesy of two goals from Deepika and one from Sangita Kumari.



Full time:

India 3-2 Korea

Sangita Kumari 3'

Deepika 20', 57' (PS)

Yuri Lee 34' (PC)

Yuri Lee 34' (PC)

Eunbi Cheon 38' (PS)