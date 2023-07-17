Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Asian Games में लगातार दूसरी बार नहीं मिला भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम को मौका, फैंस ने इस नियम को कोसा

सोमवार, 17 जुलाई 2023 (13:57 IST)
सोमवार, 17 जुलाई 2023 (13:57 IST)
भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम Blue Tigers  के लगातार दूसरी बार एशियाई खेलों में हिस्सा नहीं लेने की संभावना है क्योंकि यह खेल मंत्रालय के महाद्वीप में शीर्ष आठ रैंकिंग में रहने के मानदंड को पूरा नहीं करती है।अखिल भारतीय फुटबॉल महासंघ (AIFF) ने पहले योजना बनायी थी कि राष्ट्रीय सीनियर टीम के मुख्य कोच इगोर स्टिमक थाईलैंड में (सात से 10 सितंबर तक) होने वाले किंग्स कप के बाद चीन के हांगझोउ में 23 सितंबर से आठ अक्टूबर तक होने वाले एशियाई खेलों में अंडर-23 टीम को ले जायेंगे।

वर्ष 2002 के बाद से ही एशियाई खेलों की फुटबॉल स्पर्धा में अंडर-23 खिलाड़ियों को ही भेजा जाता है जिसमें इससे ऊपर की उम्र के तीन खिलाड़ियेां को टीम में शामिल करने की अनुमति भी है। भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ (आईओए) और राष्ट्रीय खेल महासंघों (एनएसएफ) को भेजे गये एक पत्र में खेल मंत्रालय ने कहा है कि, ‘‘प्रत्येक टीम स्पर्धा के लिए केवल उन्हीं खेलों में जिनमें टीम ने पिछले एक साल में एशिया में भाग लेने वाले देशों में शीर्ष आठ तक की रैंकिंग हासिल की हो, उन्हीं को ही एशियाई खेलों में हिस्सेदारी दिये जाने पर विचार किया जाना चाहिए। ’’

भारत एशियाई रैंकिंग में शीर्ष आठ के कहीं भी करीब नहीं है। एशियाई फुटबॉल परिसंघ के अंतर्गत रैंकिंग में भारतीय टीम इस समय 18वें स्थान पर है।एआईएफएफ ने कहा कि वह खेल मंत्रालय से इस फैसले पर दोबारा विचार करने की अपील करेगा।हालांकि हाल ही में सैफ और इंटरकॉोंटिनेंटल कप जीत चुकी भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम के प्रशसंक एशियाई खेल में फुटबॉल टीम को खेलते हुए देखना चाहते थे लेकिन अब वह अपनी निराशा और गुस्सा ट्विटर के Indian Football for Asian Games  हैशटेग पर ट्वीट कर निकाल रहे हैं।


एआईएफएफ महासचिव शाजी प्रभाकरण ने  कहा, ‘‘यह सरकार द्वारा लिया गया फैसला है। इसलिये हमें इसका पालन करना होगा। लेकिन हम सरकार से अपील करेंगे कि जहां तक फुटबॉल का संबंध है तो वे इस फैसले पर दोबारा विचार करें। ’’

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘भारतीय टीम का इस साल का प्रदर्शन काफी प्रेरणादायी रहा है। यह फुटबॉल के लिये काफी मनोबल बढ़ाने वाला होगा, विशेषकर अंडर-23 फुटबॉलरों के लिए, अगर उन्हें एशियाई खेलों में खेलने का मौका मिलेगा। ’’
आईओए ने 2018 एशियाई खेलों के लिए भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम को इसी आधार पर मंजूरी देने से इनकार कर दिया क्योंकि यह तब एशिया में शीर्ष आठ रैंकिंग में शामिल नहीं थी।

