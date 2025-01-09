Select Your Language

Kho Kho World Cup में हिस्सा लेने वाली विदेशी टीमें जल्द आने वाली हैं नई दिल्ली

WD Sports Desk

, गुरुवार, 9 जनवरी 2025 (16:39 IST)
खो खो विश्वकप में हिस्सा लेने वाली अधिकतर विदेशी टीमें 10 और 11 जनवरी को राष्ट्रीय राजधानी पहुंच जायेंगी।विश्वकप आयोजन समिति के अध्यक्ष सुधांशु मित्तल ने बुधवार को यहां बताया की हवाई अड्डे पर खो खो फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया के पदाधिकारी और टूर्नामेंट के आधिकारिक प्रायोजक जीएमआर के अधिकारी विदेशी खिलाडियों और टीम के सदस्यों का भारतीय परम्परा के अनुरूप स्वागत करेंगे।
उन्होंने कहा कि विदेशी खिलाड़ियों के लिए एक स्पेशल वेलकम डेस्क स्थापित किया जायेगा तथा उन्हें लाउन्ज फैसिलिटीज प्रदान की जाएंगी। होटल पहुंचने पर मेहमान खिलाड़ियों का विश्वकप ट्रॉफी के आकार के केक, भारतीय और विदेशी धुनों के साथ से स्वागत किया जायेगा।

उल्लेखनीय है कि खो-खो विश्वकप 13 से 19 जनवरी तक हो रहा है। भारत विश्वकप की मेजबानी कर रहा है, सभी मुकाबले नई दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी स्टेडियम में खेले जायेंगे। इस विश्वकप में छह महाद्वीपों के 24 देश शिरकत करेंगे।(एजेंसी)

