प्रधानमंत्री ने भारतीय जूनियर हॉकी टीम के बेजोड़ कौशल की प्रशंसा की

WD Sports Desk

, गुरुवार, 5 दिसंबर 2024 (12:58 IST)
Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2024 : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Modi) ने पुरुष जूनियर एशिया कप जीतने वाली भारतीय हॉकी टीम की सराहना करते हुए गुरुवार को कहा कि उनके बेजोड़ कौशल, अटूट धैर्य और अविश्वसनीय टीम वर्क ने इस जीत को इस खेल के गौरवशाली इतिहास में दर्ज कर दिया।
 
मोदी ने एक्स (X) पर लिखा, ‘‘हमें अपने हॉकी चैंपियन पर गर्व है। हमारी पुरुष जूनियर टीम ने जूनियर एशिया कप 2024 का खिताब जीता है। यह भारतीय हॉकी के लिए एक ऐतिहासिक क्षण है। उनके बेजोड़ कौशल, अटूट धैर्य और अविश्वसनीय टीम वर्क ने इस जीत को इस खेल के गौरवशाली इतिहास में दर्ज कर दिया है।’’

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK : हुंडल के 4 गोल से भारत ने पाकिस्तान को हराकर पांचवीं बार जीता पुरुष जूनियर एशिया कप

गत चैंपियन भारत ने अरजीत सिंह हुंदल के चार गोल की मदद से बुधवार को मस्कट में पुरुष जूनियर एशिया कप के फाइनल में चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान को 5-3 से हराकर खिताब की हैट्रिक लगाई।
 
भारत का जूनियर एशिया कप में यह पांचवां खिताब है। इससे पहले उसने 2004, 2008, 2015 और 2023 में यह खिताब जीता था। (भाषा) 

