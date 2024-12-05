प्रधानमंत्री ने भारतीय जूनियर हॉकी टीम के बेजोड़ कौशल की प्रशंसा की

Proud of our hockey champions!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2024
It’s a historic moment for Indian hockey as our Men’s Junior Team wins the Junior Asia Cup 2024 title. Their unmatched skill, unwavering grit and incredible teamwork have etched this win into the annals of sporting glory.
