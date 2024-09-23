Select Your Language

भारत के शतरंज ओलंपियाड में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने पर PM मोदी हुए गदगद, विश्वनाथन आनंद की भी हुई सराहना

भारत के शतरंज ओलंपियाड में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने पर PM मोदी हुए गदगद, विश्वनाथन आनंद की भी हुई सराहना

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 23 सितम्बर 2024 (12:43 IST)
UNI


India wins Gold Chess Olympiad : दिग्गज खिलाड़ी और पांच बार के विश्व चैंपियन विश्वनाथन आनंद (Viswanathan Anand) ने शतरंज ओलंपियाड में पहली बार स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली भारत की पुरुष और महिला टीमों को बधाई देते हुए इसे हैरतअंगेज खेल का नतीजा बताया।
भारतीय पुरुष टीम ने बुडापेस्ट (Budapest) में खेली जा रही प्रतियोगिता में रविवार को स्लोवेनिया (Slovenia) को हराकर ओपन वर्ग में पहली बार पहला स्थान हासिल किया जबकि महिला टीम ने अजरबेजान (Azerbaijan) को मात देकर यह उपलब्धि हासिल की।

 
आनंद ने एक्स पर पोस्ट किया,‘‘भारतीय पुरुष टीम को ओलंपियाड में एक दौर शेष रहते हुए जीत दर्ज करने पर बधाई। ऐतिहासिक प्रदर्शन। निश्चित तौर पर हैरतअंगेज खेल।’’

उन्होंने कहा,‘‘ डी गुकेश और अर्जुन एरिगेसी को व्यक्तिगत सफलता के लिए बधाई।’’
 
आनंद ने महिला टीम को बधाई देते हुए दिव्या देशमुख और वंतिका अग्रवाल का विशेष रूप से जिक्र किया जिन्होंने अजरबेजान के खिलाफ आसान जीत दर्ज की।
 
आनंद ने कहा,‘‘भारतीय महिला टीम को बधाई। पूरी टीम और कप्तान अभिजीत कुंटे ने शानदार परिणाम हासिल किया। विशेष रूप से दिव्या देशमुख और वंतिका अग्रवाल को उनके शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए बधाई।’’


webdunia
UNI
 
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) ने भी X पर टीम को बधाई दी।  
उन्होने लिखा "भारत की ऐतिहासिक जीत, हमारे शतरंज दल ने 45वां FIDE शतरंज ओलंपियाड जीता! शतरंज ओलंपियाड में भारत ने ओपन और महिला वर्ग दोनों में स्वर्ण पदक जीता है! हमारी अविश्वसनीय पुरुष और महिला शतरंज टीमों को बधाई। यह उल्लेखनीय उपलब्धि एक नए अध्याय का प्रतीक है"  


ALSO READ: शतरंज ओलंपियाड: भारत ने इतिहास रचा, पुरुष और महिला टीम ने पहली बार स्वर्ण पदक जीते
 
खेल मंत्री मनसुख मांडविया (Mansukh Mandviya) ने भी इस ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि की सराहना की।
 
मांडविया में ट्वीट किया,‘‘भारत ने शतरंज में इतिहास रचा। हमारी शतरंज टीमों को शतरंज ओलंपियाड में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने पर बहुत-बहुत बधाई। यह इस प्रतिष्ठित प्रतियोगिता में भारत की पहली जीत है। शतरंज के हमारे नायकों ने वैश्विक मंच पर अपनी प्रतिभा और कड़ी मेहनत का प्रदर्शन करके भारत को गौरवान्वित किया है।’’

अमेरिका के ग्रैंडमास्टर हिकारु नाकामुरा (Hikaru Nakamura) ने भी भारतीय टीमों की प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा कि आनंद की विरासत सुरक्षित है।
 
नाकामुरा ने पोस्ट किया,‘‘भारतीय टीमों ने जिस तरह से पूरी प्रतियोगिता में दबदबा बनाए रखा वह सराहनीय है। विश्वनाथन आनंद की विरासत सुरक्षित है।’’

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे (Mallikarjun Kharge) और पार्टी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) ने स्वर्ण पदक जीतने पर पुरुष और महिला टीमों को बधाई दी और कहा कि इस स्वर्णिम जीत से देश को बहुत गर्व हुआ है।
 
पुरुष टीम की जीत की सराहना करते हुए खड़गे ने कहा, ‘‘इतिहास रच दिया गया। शतरंज ओलंपियाड में ओपन वर्ग में अपना पहला स्वर्ण पदक हासिल करने पर टीम इंडिया को बधाई। ’’

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘गुकेश, एरिगेसी, गुजराती, प्रज्ञानानंदा, पी हरिकृष्णा और श्रीनाथ नारायणन आपके असाधारण कौशल, रणनीतिक प्रतिभा और अटूट समर्पण ने भारत को पोडियम पर सही स्थान दिलाया। ’’
 
खड़गे ने महिला टीम को बधाई देते हुए कहा, ‘‘हमारी महिला शतरंज चैम्पियन दिव्या, वैशाली, हरिका, तानिया सचदेव, वंतिका अग्रवाल को बधाई। आपकी प्रतिभा, ‘टीम वर्क’ ने इतिहास रच दिया है जिससे भारत ने दोहरा स्वर्ण पदक जीता। ’’

वहीं राहुल गांधी ने कहा, ‘‘शतरंज ओलंपियाड में भारत के लिए दोहरा स्वर्ण पदक। हमारी चैंपियन दिव्या देशमुख, आर वैशाली, डी हरिका, तानिया सचदेव, वंतिका अग्रवाल, उनके कप्तान अभिजीत कुंटे और उनकी टीमों पर गर्व है। आप सभी को हार्दिक बधाई। ’’

कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष ने कहा, ‘‘आपकी प्रतिभा, टीम वर्क और समर्पण ने इस जीत को संभव बनाया है। भारत की बेटियां क्या हासिल कर सकती हैं, आप इस बात का एक शानदार उदाहरण हैं और देश भर में लाखों लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा का स्रोत हैं।’’  (भाषा) 


