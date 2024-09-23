भारत के शतरंज ओलंपियाड में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने पर PM मोदी हुए गदगद, विश्वनाथन आनंद की भी हुई सराहना

— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) September 22, 2024
India makes HISTORY by clinching gold in both the Open and the Women's sections in the 45th #ChessOlympiad.
Stev Bonhage pic.twitter.com/lyeU75SHYu
Congrats to Team India for winning the last round as well! Sensational @DGukesh and @ArjunErigaisi, but also congrats to @viditchess on an impressive result. Great captaincy by @srinathchess.@FIDE_chess https://t.co/RYQsUT4zYw— Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) September 22, 2024
Historic win for India as our chess contingent wins the 45th #FIDE Chess Olympiad! India has won the Gold in both open and women’s category at Chess Olympiad! Congratulations to our incredible Men's and Women's Chess Teams. This remarkable achievement marks a new chapter in… pic.twitter.com/FUYHfK2Jtu— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2024
GOLDEN ERA FOR INDIAN CHESS— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 22, 2024
India makes history with the first ever GOLD at 2024 Chess Olympiad
Congratulations to our Women's team, @DivyaDeshmukh05, @HarikaDronavali, @chessvaishali, @vantikachess, @TaniaSachdev
India's Chess Excellence shines globally! pic.twitter.com/3SQY52841P
It is truly unfathomable how this kid would come from a country with no chess culture and not only become World Champion, but inspire generations of Indian kids to push chess forward. The legend, @vishy64theking! Huge congratulations to India for winning the @ChessOlympiad! pic.twitter.com/zpLbekK1mu— Hikaru Nakamura (@GMHikaru) September 21, 2024
History made! Congratulations to Team India on securing their first-ever Gold Medal in the Open Section at the Chess Olympiad!— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 22, 2024
Gukesh Dommaraju, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, Pentala Harikrishna, and Srinath Narayanan - your exceptional skill,… pic.twitter.com/0C8LPwPf1t
Many congratulations to our women chess champions: Divya Deshmukh, R Vaishali, D Harika, Tania Sachdev, Vantika Agrawal, and Captain Abhijit Kunte. Your collective brilliance, teamwork, and remarkable ingenuity have scripted history, as India strikes double gold today!— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 22, 2024
You… pic.twitter.com/U3M0iPEjrt
Thrilled to see Team India clinch its first-ever Gold Medal in the Open Section at the Chess Olympiad— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 22, 2024
Huge congratulations to Gukesh Dommaraju, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, Pentala Harikrishna, Srinath Narayanan, and their teams. Your remarkable… pic.twitter.com/5ITApz9bkD
Double Gold for India at the Chess Olympiad!— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 22, 2024
Incredibly proud of our champions – Divya Deshmukh, R Vaishali, D Harika, Tania Sachdev, Vantika Agrawal, their Captain Abhijit Kunte and their teams. Heartfelt congratulations to each of you.
Your brilliance, teamwork, and… pic.twitter.com/KVGUmtfomA