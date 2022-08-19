Under-20 चैंपियनशिप में भी भारत का डंका, प्रिया ने रजत तो प्रियांशी ने जीता ब्रॉन्ज

प्रियांशी प्रजापत ने शीर्ष-16 राउंड में अंडर-23 एशियाई चैंपियनशिप की कांस्य पदक विजेता कज़ाकस्तान की लौरा गानिकज़ी को 8-0 से हराया, जबकि क्वार्टरफाइनल में उन्होंने यूक्रेन की एडा केरिमोवा को 9-7 से मात दी।
World U-20 Wrestlers Championship— Sports India (@SportsIndia3) August 18, 2022
Priya Malik settles for Silver against Moro of Japan in 76kg
India ends the day with 1 Silver and 1 Bronze pic.twitter.com/fmRmaY6bey
दूसरी ओर, मंजू (55 किग्रा) और भाग्यश्री हनुमंत फंड (59 किग्रा) ने कांस्य पदक मुकाबलों तक सफर किया, लेकिन पदक हासिल नहीं कर सकीं।
Priyanshi Prajapat wins in the 50kg category at the World Junior Wrestling Championships— Women's SportsZone (@WSportsZone) August 19, 2022
