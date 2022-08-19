Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Under-20 चैंपियनशिप में भी भारत का डंका, प्रिया ने रजत तो प्रियांशी ने जीता ब्रॉन्ज

शुक्रवार, 19 अगस्त 2022 (19:33 IST)
सोफिया: भारत की युवा पहलवान प्रिया मलिक ने विश्व अंडर-20 चैंपियनशिप 2022 में रजत पदक हासिल किया, जबकि उनकी हमवतन प्रियांशी प्रजापत ने कांसे का तमगा जीता है।

प्रिया मलिक ने 76 किग्रा भार वर्ग के फाइनल में जापान की अयानो मोरो के हाथों 1-3 से हारने के बाद रजत पदक से संतोष किया। इससे पहले प्रिया मलिक ने शीर्ष-16 में कज़ाकस्तान की अलिना यरतोस्तिक को चित्त करके मात दी थी, जबकि क्वार्टरफाइनल में उन्होंने तुर्की की मेलिसा सारिटाक को 6-4 से हराया था।

विश्व कैडेट चैंपियन प्रिया मलिक ने सेमीफाइनल में अंडर-20 यूरोपीय चैंपियन हंगरी की वेरोनिका न्यिकोस को करीबी मुकाबले में 6-5 से मात देकर फाइनल में कदम रखा था।इसी बीच, प्रियांशी प्रजापत ने 50 किग्रा भार वर्ग में कांस्य पदक जीता, जो विश्व स्तर पर उनका पहला पदक है।
प्रियांशी प्रजापत ने शीर्ष-16 राउंड में अंडर-23 एशियाई चैंपियनशिप की कांस्य पदक विजेता कज़ाकस्तान की लौरा गानिकज़ी को 8-0 से हराया, जबकि क्वार्टरफाइनल में उन्होंने यूक्रेन की एडा केरिमोवा को 9-7 से मात दी।

प्रियांशी प्रजापत को सेमीफाइनल में जापान की उमी इतो के हाथों तकनीकी श्रेष्ठता (10-0) के आधार पर हार मिली, लेकिन कांस्य पदक मैच में उन्होंने मंगोलिया की मुंखगेरे मुंखबत को हराकर अपना पहला विश्व पदक जीता।
दूसरी ओर, मंजू (55 किग्रा) और भाग्यश्री हनुमंत फंड (59 किग्रा) ने कांस्य पदक मुकाबलों तक सफर किया, लेकिन पदक हासिल नहीं कर सकीं।

अब टोक्यो ओलंपियन और दो बार की कैडेट विश्व चैंपियन सोनम मलिक (62 किग्रा), जूनियर एशियाई चैंपियन अंतिम (53 किग्रा) और प्रियंका मलिक (65 किग्रा) सोने के तमगे के लिये फाइनल में अपनी दावेदारी पेश करेंगी।(वार्ता)

