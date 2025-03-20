Ramcharitmanas

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






साल में तीसरी बार पहले दौर से आगे नहीं बढ़ पाई PV सिंधु, सीधे सेटों में मिली हार

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें साल में तीसरी बार पहले दौर से आगे नहीं बढ़ पाई PV सिंधु, सीधे सेटों में मिली हार

WD Sports Desk

, गुरुवार, 20 मार्च 2025 (15:30 IST)
पूर्व विश्व चैंपियन पीवी सिंधु स्विस ओपन 2025 बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट के महिला एकल मुकाबले में डेनमार्क की जूली जैकबसेन से पहले दौर में हारकर टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गईं।बुधवार को खेले गये मुकाबले में सिंधु को 61 मिनट तक चले मुकाबले में जूली जैकबसेन से 21-17, 21-19 से हार का सामना करना पड़ा। सिंधु इस वर्ष लगातार तीसरी बार पहले दौर में हारी है।

पुरुष एकल में, किदांबी श्रीकांत ने बीडब्ल्यूएफ सुपर 300 टूर्नामेंट के अपने शुरुआती दौर में हमवतन एचएस प्रणय के खिलाफ कड़ी चुनौती के बीच मुकाबला 23-21, 23-21 से जीत लिया। श्रीकांत दूसरे दौर में चीन के ली शिफेंग से भिड़ेंगे। वहीं क्वालीफायर शंकर सुब्रमण्यन ने मैग्नस जोहानसन पर 21-5, 21-16 से शानदार जीत के साथ पुरुष एकल के दूसरे दौर में प्रवेश किया।
35वें स्थान पर काबिज भारतीय शटलर प्रियांशु राजावत ने स्थानीय खिलाड़ी टोबियास कुएंजी को मात्र 29 मिनट में 21-10, 21-11 से हराकर पुरुष एकल स्पर्धा के प्री-क्वार्टर फाइनल में प्रवेश किया। अब उनका अगले दौर में फ्रांस के टोमा जूनियर पोपोव से मुकाबला होगा।

दिन के अन्य मुकाबलों में अनुपमा ने उभरते हुए भारतीय बैडमिंटन स्टार अनमोल खरब को 21-14, 21-13 से और इशारानी बरुआ ने आकर्शी कश्यप को 21-18, 17-21, 20-22 के स्कोर से हराया।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

कप्तानों की सहमति के बाद BCCI ने IPL में लार के इस्तेमाल पर प्रतिबंध हटाया

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो