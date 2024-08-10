नंबर 1 पहलवान को 21 साल की रितिका ने 1-1 पर रोका, फिर भी हारी क्वार्टर फाइनल

इस भारवर्ग में ओलंपिक के लिए क्वालीफाई करने वाली देश की पहली पहलवान रीतिका ने इससे पहले तकनीकी श्रेष्ठता से जीत के साथ क्वार्टर फाइनल में जगह बनाई थी। उन्होंने प्री-क्वार्टर फाइनल में हंगरी की बर्नाडेट नैगी को 12-2 से तकनीकी श्रेष्ठता से हराया।
India's star wrestler Reetika Hooda put up a valiant effort before losing to World No. 1 Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan by points(1-1).
रीतिका ने रक्षात्मक खेल के साथ शुरुआत की और हंगरी की पहलवान के आक्रमण को शानदार तरीके से रोकने में सफल रही। रीतिका को इसके बाद पैसिविटी के कारण रेफरी ने चेतावनी दी और इस पहलवान के पास अगले 30 सेकंड में अंक बनाने की चुनौती थी।
India's star wrestler Reetika Hooda puts up an impressive performance on her Olympic debut as she beats Hungary's Nagy Bernadett 12-2 by technical superiority to advance to the quarterfinals.
