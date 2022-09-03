US Open में अपना आखिरी मैच खेल चुकी सेरेना विलियम्स को मिली खेल जगत से शुभकामनाएं

दुनिया के नंबर एक गोल्फर रहे टाइगर वुड्स ने ट्वीट किया,‘‘ कोर्ट के भीतर और बाहर तुम महानतम हो । अपने सपने पूरे करने की हम सभी को प्रेरणा देने के लिये धन्यवाद छोटी बहन।’’
.@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 3, 2022
Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!
How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.
I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents. pic.twitter.com/VWONEMAwz3
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 3, 2022वहीं अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा की पत्नी मिशेल ने लिखा ,‘‘ शानदार करियर पर बधाई। हम कितने खुशकिस्मत हैं कि कॉम्पटन की एक छोटी सी लड़की को महानतम खिलाड़ी बनते देखा। तुम पर गर्व है।’’
"I love #Serena just as much as you guys do." pic.twitter.com/7i1hrUsmAy
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022सेरेना को हराने वाली अजला टॉमलजानोविच ने कहा ,‘‘ उन्होंने साबित किया कि कोई सपना छोटा नहीं होता। आप कहीं से भी आये हों या कोई भी हालात रहे हों। अगर खुद पर भरोसा है तो कुछ भी हासिल किया जा सकता है।’’
Congratulations, Serena for an inspiring career! Cookie & I are so excited for you. I remember when we talked about you becoming an entrepreneur. Now, I look forward to watching you grow in business! @serenawilliams #Serena
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 3, 2022बास्केटबॉल के हॉल आफ फेम मैजिक जॉनसन ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ हमने सर्वकालिक महानतम खिलाड़ी सेरेना विलियम्स को अमेरिकी ओपन में आखिरी बार देखा। टेनिस के लिये , हर लड़की के लिये और खास तौर पर अश्वेत लड़कियों के लिये सेरेना बहुति बड़ी प्रेरणा है।’’
It’s truly been fun to watch Serena not only change the sport of tennis, but more importantly, how she’s helped empower the next generation. Her tennis accomplishments speak for themselves, but one of the things I admire about her is she simply doesn’t quit. On or off the court
— Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) September 3, 2022ओलंपिक चैम्पियन तैराक माइकल फेल्प्स ने लिखा ,‘‘ सेरेना ने न सिर्फ टेनिस का परिदृश्य बदला बल्कि अगली पीढी के सशक्तिकरण में अहम भूमिका निभाई। वह कभी हार नहीं मानती है। कोर्ट के भीतर और बाहर।’