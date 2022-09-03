Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

US Open में अपना आखिरी मैच खेल चुकी सेरेना विलियम्स को मिली खेल जगत से शुभकामनाएं

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
शनिवार, 3 सितम्बर 2022 (16:19 IST)
न्यूयॉर्क:पिछले दो दशक से अधिक समय से टेनिस कोर्ट पर कई कीर्तिमान स्थापित करने वाली सेरेना विलियम्स का यूएस ओपन टेनिस टूर्नामेंट में सफर तीसरे दौर में थम गया जबकि एक अन्य दिग्गज एंडी मर्रे भी हारकर बाहर हो गए।

सेरेना पहले ही संकेत दे चुकी थी कि यह यूएस ओपन में उनका आखिरी टूर्नामेंट होगा। इस तरह से 23 बार की ग्रैंड स्लैम चैंपियन ने फ्लशिंग मीडोज को अलविदा कहा।

यह दिग्गज खिलाड़ी शुक्रवार की रात को तीन घंटे से भी अधिक समय तक चले मैच में अजला टॉमलजानोविच से 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 से हार गई।

सेरेना ने पांच मैच प्वाइंट बचाए लेकिन आखिर में जब उनका शॉट नेट पर लगा तो उनकी आंखें भी छलक उठी।
उन्होंने मैच के बाद कहा,‘‘ यह मेरे लिए अब तक का सबसे अविश्वसनीय सफल रहा है। मैं उस हर व्यक्ति की आभारी हूं जिसने सेरेना आगे बढ़ो, कह कर मेरा हौसला बढ़ाया।’’

सेरेना यूएस ओपन में पहली बार 1999 में खेली थी। तब वह केवल 17 साल की थी लेकिन अब वह शादीशुदा है और उनकी पांच साल की बिटिया भी है। सेरेना इस महीने 41 साल की हो जाएगी।

सेरेना को शानदार करियर पर सभी ने दी बधाई

अमेरिकी ओपन के तीसरे दौर में हारने के बाद संभवत: टेनिस को अलविदा कहने जा रही सेरेना विलियम्स को माइकल फेल्प्स से लेकर टाइगर वुड्स तक दुनिया भर के दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने शानदार करियर पर बधाई दी है।
दुनिया के नंबर एक गोल्फर रहे टाइगर वुड्स ने ट्वीट किया,‘‘ कोर्ट के भीतर और बाहर तुम महानतम हो । अपने सपने पूरे करने की हम सभी को प्रेरणा देने के लिये धन्यवाद छोटी बहन।’’

वहीं अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा की पत्नी मिशेल ने लिखा ,‘‘ शानदार करियर पर बधाई। हम कितने खुशकिस्मत हैं कि कॉम्पटन की एक छोटी सी लड़की को महानतम खिलाड़ी बनते देखा। तुम पर गर्व है।’’
सेरेना को हराने वाली अजला टॉमलजानोविच ने कहा ,‘‘ उन्होंने साबित किया कि कोई सपना छोटा नहीं होता। आप कहीं से भी आये हों या कोई भी हालात रहे हों। अगर खुद पर भरोसा है तो कुछ भी हासिल किया जा सकता है।’’
बास्केटबॉल के हॉल आफ फेम मैजिक जॉनसन ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ हमने सर्वकालिक महानतम खिलाड़ी सेरेना विलियम्स को अमेरिकी ओपन में आखिरी बार देखा। टेनिस के लिये , हर लड़की के लिये और खास तौर पर अश्वेत लड़कियों के लिये सेरेना बहुति बड़ी प्रेरणा है।’’
ओलंपिक चैम्पियन तैराक माइकल फेल्प्स ने लिखा ,‘‘ सेरेना ने न सिर्फ टेनिस का परिदृश्य बदला बल्कि अगली पीढी के सशक्तिकरण में अहम भूमिका निभाई। वह कभी हार नहीं मानती है। कोर्ट के भीतर और बाहर।’

सेरेना ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में कहा ,‘‘ मुझे लगता है कि मैने टेनिस को कुछ दिया है। शायद वह जुनून। कई उतार चढाव देखे लेकिन हार नहीं मानी। मैं आगे भी खेल सकती थी लेकिन मुझे खुशी है कि मैंने इस पल को जिया और इस बात के लिये भी शुक्रगुजार हूं कि मैं सेरेना हूं।’’

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

जिम्बाब्वे के खिलाफ 141 पर सिमटी ऑस्ट्रेलिया लेकिन अकेले वॉर्नर ने बनाए 94 रन

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos