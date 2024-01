सुमित नागल दूसरे दौर में बाहर, बोपन्ना-एबडेन की जोड़ी अगले राउंड में

News Flash:

Rohan Bopanna & Mathhew Ebden advance into 2nd round of Men's Doubles at Australian Open.



The 2nd seeded Indo-Australian Express made a stunning comeback from 0-5 down in 1st set to take it via a tie-break and eventually won 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 (10-2) #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/3ImxFQEoiH