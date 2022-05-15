थॉमस कप जीतने वाली पुरुष टीम को मिलेंगे 1 करोड़ रूपए, नेता अभिनेता से लेकर इन खिलाड़ियों ने दी बधाई

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मैं गर्व के साथ उस टीम को एक करोड़ रुपये का पुरस्कार देने की घोषणा करता हूं जिसने भारतीयों को इस सप्ताहांत खुशी के पल दिए।’’ठाकुर ने इस एतिहासिक जीत के लिए भारतीय टीम के खिलाड़ियों, कोच और सहयोगी स्टाफ को बधाई थी।
As #TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia (3-0) to win its st ever #ThomasCup2022, @IndiaSports is proud to announce a cash award of ₹ 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat!— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 15, 2022
Congratulations Team India!! https://t.co/QMVCvBDDZS
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘भारत की बैडमिंटन टीम ने इतिहास रच दिया है। पूरा देश थॉमस कप जीतने से उत्साहित है। हमारी टीम को बहुत बधाई और भविष्य के लिए बहुत शुभकामनाएं। ये जीत हमारी आने वाली पीढ़ी को भी काफी प्रेरित करेगी।’’
The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2022
What a historic day! An incredible achievement by an incredible Team India to win the #ThomasCup for the first time ever!! Bounced back from tough situations on numerous occasions to win Gold. Kudos to all the players and coaches. Champions, all of you!
— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) May 15, 2022ओलंपिक स्वर्ण पदक विजेता बिंद्रा ने कहा, ‘‘ ऐतिहासिक दिन! अविश्वसनीय टीम के लिए पहली बार #थॉमस जीतने की अविश्वसनीय उपलब्धि। स्वर्ण जीतने के लिए टीम ने कई मौकों पर कठिन परिस्थितियों से वापसी की। सभी खिलाड़ियों और कोचों को सलाम आप सब चैंपियन हैं।’’
Delighted to speak to the victorious Indian Badminton team after their historic win in Bangkok.
भारतीय बैडमिंटन संघ के अध्यक्ष हेमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने कहा, ‘‘एक नयी ऊंचाई की ओर बढ़े हैं। इस प्रतिष्ठित बैडमिंटन टीम टूर्नामेंट के 73 साल के इतिहास में पहली बार #थॉमस कप जीतकर इतिहास रचने पर टीम इंडिया को बधाई। आप सभी ने हमें बहुत गौरवान्वित किया है। तिरंगा ऊंचा रखें।’’
While I was speaking to the team members, the roar of Bharat Mata Ki Jai in the stadium gave me goosebumps.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 15, 2022
A proud moment for every Indian. pic.twitter.com/VsaWK9AOKg
Congratulations TEAM INDIA Men’s Team for winning the THOMAS CUP Title … Great win #ThomasUberCup2022 @srikidambi @lakshya_sen @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 @PRANNOYHSPRI
— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) May 15, 2022ओलंपिक कांस्य पदक विजेता बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी साइना नेहवाल ने लिखा, ‘‘ थॉमस कप खिताब जीतने के लिए भारतीय पुरुष टीम को बधाई। शानदार जीत।’’
HISTORY SCRIPTED
Pure show of grit and determination & India becomes the #ThomasCup champion for the st time in style, beating 14 times champions Indonesia 3-0 in the finals
It's coming home! #TUC2022#ThomasCup2022#ThomasUberCups#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/GQ9pQmsSvP
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) May 15, 2022भारतीय बैडमिंटन संघ ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ‘‘ धैर्य और दृढ़ संकल्प के साथ शानदार प्रदर्शन और भारत फाइनल में 14 बार के चैंपियन इंडोनेशिया को 3-0 से हराकर पहली बार #थॉमस कप चैंपियन बना। यह (थॉमस कप) घर आ रहा है!’’
History !!!!
India wins Thomas cup the first time they reached finals !!!
Take a bow boys !!! #ThomasCup @Shettychirag04 @satwiksairaj @PRANNOYHSPRI @srikidambi @lakshya_sen #Vishnu #Krishna pic.twitter.com/7oMfBwlduU
— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 15, 2022अभिनेत्री तापसी पन्नू ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘ऐतिहासिक !!!! पहली बार फाइनल में पहुंचने के बाद भारत ने थॉमस कप जीता !!! खिलाड़ियों को सलाम।’’
A historic achievement and a massive moment for Indian badminton. Congratulations Team India on winning the Thomas Cup
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 15, 2022भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान विराट कोहली ने लिखा, ‘‘ एक ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि और भारतीय बैडमिंटन के लिए एक बड़ा क्षण। थॉमस कप जीतने पर टीम इंडिया को बधाई।’’
What a moment for Indian sport - we are Thomas Cup champions for the first ever time, and we beat the best to make it happen.
Congrats to the players and staff.
Some things take time, but don't let anyone tell you it can't be done.
— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 15, 2022भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम के कप्तान सुनील छेत्री ने कहा, ‘‘भारतीय खेल के लिए शानदार पल - हम पहली बार थॉमस कप चैंपियन हैं। हमने इसे हासिल करने के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ टीम को हराया। खिलाड़ियों और सहयोगी सदस्यों को बधाई। कुछ चीजों में समय लगता है, लेकिन किसी को यह न कहने दें कि इसे नहीं किया जा सकता’’
We've had individual champions but winning as a team and a first-ever title in #ThomasCup is surreal. Kudos to each and everyone in the Indian team for making this dream come true. We are proud of you! pic.twitter.com/fZwQ8nBdfq
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 15, 2022पूर्व क्रिकेटर वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने कहा, ‘‘ हमारे पास व्यक्तिगत चैंपियन हैं लेकिन एक टीम के रूप में जीतना और #थॉमस कप में पहली बार खिताब जीतना बेहतरीन है। इस सपने को साकार करने के लिए भारतीय टीम के प्रत्येक खिलाड़ी को बधाई। हमें तुम पर गर्व है!’’
History made. Welcome to India #Thomascup! Phenomenal!
Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/EO3wW0q8d2
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 15, 2022क्रिकेटर से सांसद बने गौतम गंभीर ने कहा, ‘‘ इतिहास रचा गया। थॉमस कप का भारत में स्वागत है। शानदार। जय हिंद।’’