थॉमस कप जीतने वाली पुरुष टीम को मिलेंगे 1 करोड़ रूपए, नेता अभिनेता से लेकर इन खिलाड़ियों ने दी बधाई

webdunia
रविवार, 15 मई 2022 (18:26 IST)
नई दिल्ली: खेल मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने भारतीय पुरुष बैडमिंटन टीम को एक करोड़ रुपये का पुरस्कार देने की घोषणा की जिसने पहली बार प्रतिष्ठित थॉमस कप का खिताब जीतकर इतिहास रचा।

भारतीय पुरुष बैडमिंटन टीम ने रविवार को थॉमस कप के फाइनल में 14 बार के चैंपियन इंडोनेशिया को 3-0 से हराया।ठाकुर ने बयान में कहा, ‘‘मलेशिया, डेनमार्क और इंडोनेशिया के खिलाफ प्ले आफ में लगातार मुकाबलों में जीत की भारत की असाधारण उपलब्धि नियमों में छूट की हकदार है। ’’
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मैं गर्व के साथ उस टीम को एक करोड़ रुपये का पुरस्कार देने की घोषणा करता हूं जिसने भारतीयों को इस सप्ताहांत खुशी के पल दिए।’’ठाकुर ने इस एतिहासिक जीत के लिए भारतीय टीम के खिलाड़ियों, कोच और सहयोगी स्टाफ को बधाई थी।

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘किदांबी श्रीकांत और एचएस प्रणय ने जब भी कोर्ट पर कदम रखा तो जीत दर्ज की। सात्विकसाईराज रंकीरेड्डी और चिराग शेट्टी की युगल जोड़ी ने बेहतर प्रदर्शन करते हुए छह में से पांच मैच में महत्वपूर्ण अंक जुटाए जिसमें तीन मुकाबले नॉकआउट चरण के रहे।’’

ठाकुर ने कहा, ‘‘लक्ष्य सेन ने इंडोनेशिया के खिलाफ पहला मैच जीतकर अपना जज्बा दिखाया। मुझे यकीन है कि एमआर अर्जुन और ध्रुव कपिला तथा कृष्ण प्रसाद गारगा और विष्णुवर्धन गौड़ पंजाला की पुरुष युगल जोड़ी और प्रियांशु राजावत को इस एतिहासिक अभियान का हिस्सा बनकर काफी फायदा हुआ होगा।’’

खेल मंत्रालय ने कहा कि उसने खिलाड़ियों को ट्रेनिंग और प्रतियोगिताओं में खेलने का समर्थन करके इस अभूतपूर्व सफलता में योगदान दिया है।बयान के अनुसार, ‘‘जनवरी में 10 हफ्ते के राष्ट्रीय शिविर से खिलाड़ियों के फिटनेस स्तर में सुधार में मदद मिली। युगल खिलाड़ियों की सहायता के लिए कोच के रूप में मथियास बो को जोड़ना भी महत्वपूर्ण रहा।’’
webdunia

इसमें कहा गया, ‘‘पिछले चार साल में मंत्रालय ने भारतीय बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ियों की ट्रेनिंग और प्रतियोगिताओं में हिस्सा लेने पर 67 करोड़ 19 लाख रुपये खर्च किए हैं जिसमें विदेशी और भारतीय कोच का वेतन भी शामिल है।’’बयान के अनुसार, ‘‘पिछले साल मंत्रालय ने 14 अंतरराष्ट्रीय टूर्नामेंट में खिलाड़ियों के हिस्सा लेने का खर्चा उठाया जिस पर चार करोड़ 50 लाख रुपये खर्च हुए।’’

थॉमस कप बैडमिंटन में ऐतिहासिक जीत से भारत में खुशी की लहर

प्रतिष्ठित थॉमस कप बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट में पहली खिताबी जीत के बाद रविवार को भारत के सभी वर्गों और क्षेत्रों के लोगों में खुशी की लहर देखने को मिली।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से लेकर ओलंपिक स्वर्ण पदक विजेता निशानेबाज अभिनव बिंद्रा के साथ देश के राजनीतिक वर्ग, खेल बिरादरी, मनोरंजन जगत और कॉर्पोरेट क्षेत्र ने पुरुष बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ियों की इस ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि की सराहना की।

विश्व चैंपियनशिप के पदक विजेताओं लक्ष्य सेन और किदांबी श्रीकांत के अलावा सात्विकसाईराज रंकीरेड्डी और चिराग शेट्टी की दुनिया की आठवें नंबर की जोड़ी ने बैंकॉक में खेले गये फाइनल में 14 बार की चैम्पियन इंडोनेशिया को पटखनी देते हुए यादगार जीत दर्ज की, जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को बधाई देने की बाढ़ आ गयी।
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘भारत की बैडमिंटन टीम ने इतिहास रच दिया है। पूरा देश थॉमस कप जीतने से उत्साहित है। हमारी टीम को बहुत बधाई और भविष्य के लिए बहुत शुभकामनाएं। ये जीत हमारी आने वाली पीढ़ी को भी काफी प्रेरित करेगी।’’
ओलंपिक स्वर्ण पदक विजेता बिंद्रा ने कहा, ‘‘  ऐतिहासिक दिन! अविश्वसनीय टीम के लिए पहली बार #थॉमस जीतने की अविश्वसनीय उपलब्धि। स्वर्ण जीतने के लिए टीम ने कई मौकों पर कठिन परिस्थितियों से वापसी की। सभी खिलाड़ियों और कोचों को सलाम आप सब चैंपियन हैं।’’

भारतीय बैडमिंटन संघ के अध्यक्ष हेमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने कहा, ‘‘एक नयी ऊंचाई की ओर बढ़े हैं। इस प्रतिष्ठित बैडमिंटन टीम टूर्नामेंट के 73 साल के इतिहास में पहली बार #थॉमस कप जीतकर इतिहास रचने पर टीम इंडिया को बधाई। आप सभी ने हमें बहुत गौरवान्वित किया है। तिरंगा ऊंचा रखें।’’
ओलंपिक कांस्य पदक विजेता बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी साइना नेहवाल ने लिखा, ‘‘ थॉमस कप खिताब जीतने के लिए भारतीय पुरुष टीम को बधाई। शानदार जीत।’’

भारतीय बैडमिंटन संघ ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ‘‘ धैर्य और दृढ़ संकल्प के साथ शानदार प्रदर्शन और भारत फाइनल में 14 बार के चैंपियन इंडोनेशिया को 3-0 से हराकर पहली बार #थॉमस कप चैंपियन बना। यह (थॉमस कप) घर आ रहा है!’’
अभिनेत्री तापसी पन्नू ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘ऐतिहासिक !!!! पहली बार फाइनल में पहुंचने के बाद भारत ने थॉमस कप जीता !!! खिलाड़ियों को सलाम।’’
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान विराट कोहली ने लिखा, ‘‘ एक ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि और भारतीय बैडमिंटन के लिए एक बड़ा क्षण। थॉमस कप जीतने पर टीम इंडिया को बधाई।’’
भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम के कप्तान सुनील छेत्री ने कहा, ‘‘भारतीय खेल के लिए शानदार पल - हम पहली बार थॉमस कप चैंपियन हैं। हमने इसे हासिल करने के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ टीम को हराया। खिलाड़ियों और सहयोगी सदस्यों को बधाई। कुछ चीजों में समय लगता है, लेकिन किसी को यह न कहने दें कि इसे नहीं किया जा सकता’’
पूर्व क्रिकेटर वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने कहा, ‘‘ हमारे पास व्यक्तिगत चैंपियन हैं लेकिन एक टीम के रूप में जीतना और #थॉमस कप में पहली बार खिताब जीतना बेहतरीन है। इस सपने को साकार करने के लिए भारतीय टीम के प्रत्येक खिलाड़ी को बधाई। हमें तुम पर गर्व है!’’
क्रिकेटर से सांसद बने गौतम गंभीर ने कहा, ‘‘ इतिहास रचा गया। थॉमस कप का भारत में स्वागत है। शानदार। जय हिंद।’’

