Black Lives Matter के लिए घुटने टेकने से किया मना तो दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने टीम से निकाला कीपर को

South African Hashim Amla was allowed to play without sporting An alcohol brand's logo on his jersey for years but Quinton de Kock has been dropped from same team for refusing to kneel down in support of BLM. Secularism isn't just discriminatory in India but a global phenomenon.

Quinton de Kock being so committed to not being anti-racist that he’d rather not play for his national side than take part in the anti-racism gesture is very telling of him as an individual, rightly called out by the commentators early on too, excellent from Pommie and Sammy.