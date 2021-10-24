Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

पाकिस्तान से हुए मैच से पहले टीम इंडिया बैठी घुटने पर, ट्विटर पर हुई ट्रोल

webdunia
रविवार, 24 अक्टूबर 2021 (22:19 IST)
दुबई। विराट कोहली की कप्तानी वाली भारतीय टीम ने चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ टी-20 विश्व कप के मैच से पहले घुटने के बल बैठकर ‘ब्लैक लाइव्स मैटर’ आंदोलन के प्रति समर्थन जताया। 
रोहित शर्मा और केएल राहुल के बल्लेबाजी के लिए उतरने से पहले भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने टीम डगआउट के बाहर घुटने के बल बैठकर इस वैश्विक मुहिम को समर्थन दिया। पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटरों ने अपने दिल पर हाथ रखकर मुहिम को समर्थन दिया। भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने पहली बार इस तरह से समर्थन जताया है। 
अमेरिका में पिछले साल मई में अफ्रीकी अमेरिकी जॉर्ज फ्लॉयड की पुलिसकर्मी के हाथों मौत के बाद से दुनियाभर के खिलाड़ियों ने घुटने के बल बैठकर नस्लवाद के खिलाफ इस आंदोलन को समर्थन जताया है। हालांकि टीम इंडिया के घुटने के बल बैठने की कुछ यूजर्स ने टीम इंडिया को ट्रोल किया गया।


विराट कोहली ने पाक के खिलाफ टी-20 विश्वकप में जड़ा तीसरा अर्धशतक, भारत को 151 तक पहुंचाया

