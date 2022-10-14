Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

बारिश की संभावना के बीच भी T20 World Cup में होने वाले भारत पाकिस्तान मैच के सभी टिकट 10 मिनट में बिके

शुक्रवार, 14 अक्टूबर 2022 (15:52 IST)
भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान एक दूसरे से लगभग 1 साल बाद टी-20 विश्वकप में आमने सामने होंगे। इस मैच को कोई भी फैन स्टेडियम में बैठकर देखना चाहेगा। यही कारण रहा कि मेलबॉर्न क्रिकेट स्टेडियम जिसकी क्षमता 1 लाख दर्शकों की है और जो दुनिया का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा स्टेडियम है, इस मैच की सभी टिकटें सिर्फ 10 मिनट में बेच चुका है।

इस मैच के आम टिकट फरवरी में पांच मिनट के भीतर ही बिक गए थे।इसके 4000 से अधिक अनारक्षित टिकट 30 आस्ट्रेलियाई डॉलर में उपलब्ध थे और ‘पहले आओ , पहले पाओ’ के आधार पर बेचे गए।

आयोजक 16 अक्टूबर को पहले मैच से पूर्व पुन: बिक्री का प्लेटफॉर्म भी शुरू किया।आईसीसी ने कहा था कि जो प्रशंसक पहले टिकट बुक करने से चूक गए हैं, वे अभी भी टिकट ले सकते हैं। बच्चों की टिकट पांच डॉलर से और बड़ों की 20 डॉलर से उपलब्ध है।

दिलचस्प बात यह है कि 23 अक्टूबर को होने वाले इस मैच में बारिश की संभावना है। 23 तारीख को तेज बारिश की संभावना है, इसके बावजूद भी दर्शकों ने अपने कमाए हुए पैसे को ताक पर लगा दिया और महंगे से महंगे टिकट खरीद लिए।

आईसीसी टी20 विश्व कप के लिए भारतीय टीम: रोहित शर्मा (कप्तान), केएल राहुल (उप-कप्तान), विराट कोहली, सूर्यकुमार यादव, दीपक हुड्डा, ऋषभ पंत (विकेटकीपर), दिनेश कार्तिक (विकेटकीपर), हार्दिक पांड्या, आर अश्विन, युजवेंद्र चहल, अक्षर पटेल, भुवनेश्वर कुमार, हर्षल पटेल, अर्शदीप सिंह।

अतिरिक्त खिलाड़ी : मोहम्मद शमी, श्रेयस अय्यर, रवि बिश्नोई, शार्दूल ठाकुर।
पाकिस्तान की टी-20 विश्वकप टीम इस प्रकार है:-बाबर आजम (कप्तान), शादाब खन (उपकप्तान), आसिफ अली, हैदर अली, हरीस राउफ,इफ्तिखार अहमद,,खुशदिल शाह,मोहम्मद हसनैन,मोहम्मद नवाज,मोहम्मद रिजवान, मोहम्मद वसीम, नसीम शाह,शाहीन अफरीदी,शान मसूद,उस्मान कादिर।

अतिरिक्त खिलाड़ी :-फखर जमान,मोहम्मद हरीस और शहनवाज दहानी

