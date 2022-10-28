शोएब से लेकर मियांदाद तक, हर पूर्व पाकिस्तानी भड़क उठा जिम्बाब्वे के खिलाफ मिली हार पर

Won’t call the result an upset, if you watched the match you know Zimbabwe played top cricket from ball #1 and showed how to defend a low total on a batting pitch. Congratulations @ZimCricketv on the win, your passion and hard work shows #PAKvsZIM

PK losing to ZIM is not a nice feeling for any fan. However, the way some ex players and so called pundits are insulting and maligning the team during the shows their opportunism. Perhaps they think PCB will give them a lucrative job. My support is with the boys #T20worldcup22