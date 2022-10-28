शोएब से लेकर मियांदाद तक, हर पूर्व पाकिस्तानी भड़क उठा जिम्बाब्वे के खिलाफ मिली हार पर

उन्होंने ट्विटर पर अपलोड किए हुए वीडियो में यह भी कहा कि पाकिस्तान का मध्यक्रम उनकी सबसे बड़ी कमजोरी रही और अंतिम 11 में सही चयन ना होने के कारण आज हालात यह हो गए कि टीम टी-20 विश्वकप से बाहर होने पर खड़ी है।
Average mindset, Average results. Thats the reality, face it. pic.twitter.com/plLZ11Qx0Y— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 27, 2022
पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज मोहसिन खान ने कहा,‘‘ क्या यही हमारी क्रिकेट है। हम जिंबाब्वे जैसी कम रैंकिंग वाली टीम के खिलाफ 130 रन भी नहीं बना सकते। अगर यही हमारी बल्लेबाजी है तो फिर खुदा हमारी क्रिकेट की मदद करे।’’
from day one I said poor selection ub is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it's time to get rid of so called chairman jo pcb ka khuda bana hwa hai and so called chief selector.— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 27, 2022
इसके अलावा शाहिद अफरीदी ने तो इसे उलटफेर मानने से ही मना कर दिया। शाहिद अफरीदी ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि यह कोई उलटफेर नहीं बल्कि जिम्बाब्वे की सशक्त रणनीति थी जिसके कारण अफ्रीकी देश को जीत मिली।इसके अलावा कई पू्र्व पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटरों ने अपना गुस्सा और दुख ट्विटर पर जाहिर किया।
Won’t call the result an upset, if you watched the match you know Zimbabwe played top cricket from ball #1 and showed how to defend a low total on a batting pitch. Congratulations @ZimCricketv on the win, your passion and hard work shows #PAKvsZIM— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 27, 2022
PK losing to ZIM is not a nice feeling for any fan. However, the way some ex players and so called pundits are insulting and maligning the team during the shows their opportunism. Perhaps they think PCB will give them a lucrative job. My support is with the boys #T20worldcup22
— Muhammad Asif (@MuhammadAsif26_) October 28, 2022
Heart Broken #PAKvsZIM
— Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) October 27, 2022
A hearthbreaking loss. We must not give up though. Chin up guys.#PAKvsZIM #T20WorldCup
— Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) October 27, 2022
speechless #PAKvsZIM #ICCT20WorldCup2022
— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 27, 2022