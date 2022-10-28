Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

शोएब से लेकर मियांदाद तक, हर पूर्व पाकिस्तानी भड़क उठा जिम्बाब्वे के खिलाफ मिली हार पर

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia

WD Sports Desk

शुक्रवार, 28 अक्टूबर 2022 (16:21 IST)
पाकिस्तान की जिंबाब्वे के हाथों शर्मनाक हार के बाद पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने ‘औसत मानसिकता’ और खराब टीम चयन के लिए टीम की आलोचना की है।

पाकिस्तान अपने से कम रैंकिंग के जिंबाब्वे के खिलाफ 130 रन का लक्ष्य भी हासिल नहीं कर पाया था। पाकिस्तान की टीम पहले मैच में भारत से हार गई थी और उसके लिए अब टी20 विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाने की राह कठिन हो गई है।

पाकिस्तान की एक रन से हार के बाद पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज शोएब अख्तर ने कहा,‘‘ बेहद शर्मनाक और निराशाजनक। सच्चाई यह है कि जिंबाब्वे जैसी टीम को हराने के लिए भी आपको कड़ी मेहनत करनी पड़ेगी। हमारा चयन औसत रहा और हमारी मानसिकता औसत रही जिसके कारण पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट आज संकट में पड़ गया।’’
उन्होंने ट्विटर पर अपलोड किए हुए वीडियो में यह भी कहा कि पाकिस्तान का मध्यक्रम उनकी सबसे बड़ी कमजोरी रही और अंतिम 11 में सही चयन ना होने के कारण आज हालात यह हो गए कि टीम टी-20 विश्वकप से बाहर होने पर खड़ी है।

इसके साथ ही मोहम्मद आमिर ने भी ट्विटर पर कहा कि उन्होंने दल की घोषणा के साथ ही यह कह दिया था कि चयन सही नहीं हुआ है।
पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज मोहसिन खान ने कहा,‘‘ क्या यही हमारी क्रिकेट है। हम जिंबाब्वे जैसी कम रैंकिंग वाली टीम के खिलाफ 130 रन भी नहीं बना सकते। अगर यही हमारी बल्लेबाजी है तो फिर खुदा हमारी क्रिकेट की मदद करे।’’

अपने जमाने के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज जावेद मियांदाद ने भी टीम के चयन पर सवाल उठाए।मियांदाद ने कहा,‘‘ जब आप अच्छे बल्लेबाजों को बाहर करके खराब प्रदर्शन करने वाले खिलाड़ियों को टीम में बनाए रखते हैं तो यही हाल होता है।’’

पूर्व कप्तान और सलामी बल्लेबाज सलमान बट ने भी टीम के प्रदर्शन की आलोचना की और बाबर आजम की कप्तानी पर सवाल उठाए।

उन्होंने कहा,‘‘ ये खिलाड़ी ऑस्ट्रेलिया में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने के लिए पूरी तरह से सक्षम नहीं थे। जब मोहम्मद रिजवान और बाबर आजम नहीं चलते हैं तो हमारी मुश्किलें बढ़ जाती हैं।’’

बट ने कहा, ‘‘मैं हमेशा से कहता रहा हूं कि ऐसे खिलाड़ी को कप्तान ना बनाएं जो राष्ट्रीय टीम की तरफ से खेलते हुए कप्तानी के गुर सीखे। किसी को भी कप्तान तभी बनाना चाहिए जबकि आपको लगे उसके पास अन्य खिलाड़ियों का नेतृत्व करने के लिए नेतृत्व क्षमता है।’’
इसके अलावा शाहिद अफरीदी ने तो इसे उलटफेर मानने से ही मना कर दिया। शाहिद अफरीदी ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि यह कोई उलटफेर नहीं बल्कि जिम्बाब्वे की सशक्त रणनीति थी जिसके कारण अफ्रीकी देश को जीत मिली।इसके अलावा कई पू्र्व पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटरों ने अपना गुस्सा और दुख ट्विटर पर जाहिर किया।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

बारिश के कारण इंग्लैंड बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया मैच भी धुला, निराश हुए दर्शक

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos