ग्लेन फिलिप्स ने दे दी तरकीब कैसे बचें मांकडिंग से, फोटो हुआ वायरल

Glenn Phillips showing how to play cricket in spirit. pic.twitter.com/be3pSNJ4mP— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 29, 2022
Glenn Phillips taught a lesson to Sri Lankans with his bat, and the English with his running. pic.twitter.com/RtYCvekkgD
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 29, 2022
Interesting approach by Glenn Phillips at the non striker's end in the final over v SL. Shows he's put some thought into how he can get a bigger boost. I like the idea of a low starting block sprinters explosion. Only issue is he's almost off balance at end and can't see behind. pic.twitter.com/YMNHg5lD45
— Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) October 29, 2022
Glenn Phillips has a solution to avoid run-out at non-striker's end
: Disney + Hotstar#T20WorldCup #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/AdV9JP4JrN
— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) October 29, 2022
Glenn Phillips in T20 World Cup 2022:
गेंदबाज के पास ‘नॉन स्ट्राइकर’ छोर से आगे बढ़ने वाले खिलाड़ी को आउट करने अधिकार है : फिलिप्स
Played outstanding innings.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 29, 2022
Takes incredible catches.
Shows how to play cricket in spirit.
In just 2 matches, Glenn Phillips shows everything!! pic.twitter.com/BZwukFfm7T