ग्लेन फिलिप्स ने दे दी तरकीब कैसे बचें मांकडिंग से, फोटो हुआ वायरल

रविवार, 30 अक्टूबर 2022 (17:02 IST)
न्यूजीलैंड के बल्लेबाज ग्लेन फिलिप्स ने  ना केवल अपनी टीम के लिए श्रीलंका के खिलाफ शतक जड़कर टीम को बड़ी जीत दिलाई लेकिन हाल ही में विवादित मांकड़िग से विकेट ना गवाने का तरीका भी दूसरे बल्लेबाजों को दे दिया।

श्रीलंका से हुए मैच में ग्लेन फिलिप्स जब दूसरे छोर पर थे तो उन्होंने एक धावक की तरह अपने शरीर को झुकाया और फिर जैसे ही गेंद लंकाई गेंदबाज से छूटी तो फिर दौड़ पड़े इस अद्भुत तरीके से उन्होंने अन्य बल्लेबाजों को बता दिया कि मांकडिंग से कैसे बचना है। इस कारण यह फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर खासा वायरल हुआ।

गेंदबाज के पास ‘नॉन स्ट्राइकर’ छोर से आगे बढ़ने वाले खिलाड़ी को आउट करने अधिकार है : फिलिप्स

न्यूजीलैंड के बल्लेबाज ग्लेन फिलिप्स ने कहा कि गेंदबाजों के पास अधिकार है कि वे ‘नॉन स्ट्राइकर’ छोर पर खड़े खिलाड़ी के गेंद फेंकने से पहले आगे बढ़ने पर उसकी गिल्लियां उड़ा सकते हैं।

न्यूजीलैंड की टी20 विश्व कप में श्रीलंका पर मिली जीत के दौरान अपनी पारी के दौरान फिलिप्स ‘नॉन स्ट्राइकर’ छोर पर स्प्रिंटर की तरह ‘पोज’ बनाते दिख रहे थे जैसे ही लाहिरू कुमारा ने गेंद फेंकी, वह ‘स्ट्राइकर’ छोर की ओर दौड़ पड़े।

फिलिप्स ने मैच के बाद प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में कहा, ‘‘यह मेरी जिम्मेदारी है कि मैं सुनिश्चित करूं कि मैं क्रीज पर रहूं और सही समय पर ही भागूं। ’’

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘अगर गेंदबाज अपना काम कर रहा है तो उसे भी ‘नॉन स्ट्राइकर’ छोर पर खड़े खिलाड़ी की गिल्लियां उड़ाने का अधिकार है, अगर वह गेंद फेंकने से पहले अपनी जगह से हिलता है। ’’

अपने ‘स्प्रिंटर पोज’ के बारे में उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘यह उस क्षण में हुआ था। मुझे लगता है कि उस स्थिति में मैं गेंदबाज को देख पा रहा था ताकि जितनी जल्दी हो सके भाग लूं। ’’

