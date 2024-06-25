Select Your Language

T20I World Cup से बाहर हुई ऑस्ट्रेलिया, बड़बोले मिचेल मार्श और पैट कमिंस हुए ट्रोल

T20I World Cup से बाहर हुई ऑस्ट्रेलिया, बड़बोले मिचेल मार्श और पैट कमिंस हुए ट्रोल

WD Sports Desk

, मंगलवार, 25 जून 2024 (13:00 IST)
2021 में पहला टी-20 विश्वकप जीतने वाली ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम को यह प्रारुप नहीं जम पाता है। पहला खिताब जीतने के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया जैसी टीम को 14 साल का लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ा। इसके बाद लगातार 2 विश्वकप में वह सेमीफाइनल में भी नहीं पहुंच पाई।

विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप और वनडे विश्वकप जीतने वाली ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टी-20 विश्वकप के लिए मिचेल मार्श जो कि 2021 में मैन ऑफ द सीरीज थे को कप्तान नियुक्त किया। लेकिन इस बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया में शुरुआत से वह बात नहीं दिखी। टीम बड़बोली ज्यादा और मैदान पर नैसर्गिक आक्रामकता कम दिखा रही थी।

अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ जब ऑस्ट्रेलिया 149 रनों का लक्ष्य भी नहीं पा सकी तो मिचेल मार्श ने कहा था कि हमें अब अगला मैच जीतना है और भारत से बेहतर टीम नहीं हो सकती यह मैच जीतने के लिए।
इसके अलावा कई महीनों पहले अहमदाबाद में टीम इंडिया और भारतीय फैंस को चुप करा चुके वनडे और टेस्ट टीम के कप्तान पैट कमिंस से जब एक इंटरव्यू में पूछा गया कि सेमीफाइनल की टीमें कौन होगी तो तो उन्होंने कहा था ऑस्ट्रेलिया, बाकी हमें फर्क नहीं पड़ता।

सुपर 8 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया सिर्फ बांग्लादेश को हरा पाई और अपने अंतिम 2 मैच हारकर टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गई। जब भारत के खिलाफ ऑस्ट्रेलिया मैच हार गई तो मिचेल मार्श ने कहा कि अब हम बांग्लादेश के भरोसे बैठे हैं। यह ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तानों की विचारधारा से मेल नहीं खाता। बांग्लादेश ने आज जीता जिताया मैच हारकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया को विश्वकप से बाहर कर दिया।



