West Indies : टी20 विश्व कप के 9 संस्करणों में मेजबान देश कभी खिताब नहीं जीत पाया

The curse continues, no host nation ever winning the T20 World Cup.— Dheeraj Singh (@Dheerajsingh_) June 24, 2024
West Indies out of Tournament, South Africa Qualifies for the Semifinal pic.twitter.com/ksjsUcoOyV
Dre Russ said before the tournament that he would retire from international cricket afterwards, so it's very likely we won't see him in maroon again
11 wickets in the tournament, didn't star with the bat but have to salute him for his GOAT legacy in West Indies cricket pic.twitter.com/zJI6R0vVcr— Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) June 24, 2024
Hosts in each T20WC:— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) June 24, 2024
2007 - South Africa - Super 8
2009 - England - Super 8
2010 - West Indies - Super 8
2012 - Sri Lanka - Runners Up
2014 - Bangladesh - Super 10
2016 - India - Semifinalist
2021 - India (Moved to UAE) - Super 12
2022 - Australia - Super 12…