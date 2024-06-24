Select Your Language

West Indies : टी20 विश्व कप के 9 संस्करणों में मेजबान देश कभी खिताब नहीं जीत पाया

हमें फॉलो करें West Indies : टी20 विश्व कप के 9 संस्करणों में मेजबान देश कभी खिताब नहीं जीत पाया

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 24 जून 2024 (15:43 IST)
T20 World Cup 2024 WI vs SA :  दो बार के टी20 वर्ल्ड के विजेता और मेजबान वेस्ट इंडीज का सेमी फाइनल में प्रवेश करने का सपना अधुरा रह गया, साउथ अफ्रीका ने उन्हें DLS Method से 3 विकेटों से हराकर सेमी फाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया है। आज तक के इतिहास में कोई मेजबान खिताब नहीं जीत पाया है। 
 
साउथ अफ्रीका के सामने इस हार के साथ ही वेस्टइंडीज के लिए तीसरा खिताब जीतने की उनकी उम्मीदें धराशायी हो गईं, लेकिन कप्तान रोवमैन पॉवेल (Rovman Powell) को पिछले एक साल में टीम की प्रगति पर बेहद गर्व है।




पिछले साल एकदिवसीय विश्व कप (ODI World Cup) के लिए क्वालीफाई करने से चूकने के बाद, ऐसा लग रहा था कि वेस्टइंडीज क्रिकेट अब तक के सबसे निचले स्तर पर पहुंच गया है। पॉवेल की कप्तानी में टीम ने लगातार अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया और आईसीसी टी20 रैंकिंग में तीसरे स्थान पर पहुंच गई।

ALSO READ: चैंपियन.. चैंपियन... ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराने के बाद अपने DJ Bravo के गाने पर अफगानिस्तान के खिलाड़ियों ने किया डांस [VIDEO]
 
पॉवेल ने कहा, ‘‘जब आप बड़े पैमाने पर देखते हैं, तो हमने विश्व कप या सेमीफाइनल नहीं जीता है, लेकिन अगर आप पिछले 15 महीनों में खेले गए क्रिकेट को देखें तौ रैंकिंग में नौवें स्थान से तीसरे स्थान पर पहुंचना सराहनीय प्रयास है।’’
 
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘वेस्टइंडीज क्रिकेट को लेकर कैरेबियाई देशों में काफी चर्चा है और अब खेल में सुधार करने का काम यहीं से शुरू होगा। एक समूह के रूप में मिलकर काम करना जारी रखें और कैरेबियाई लोगों को गौरवान्वित करें। जब हम राष्ट्रगान सुनते हैं, तो खिलाड़ी के रूप में हमें कुछ महसूस होता है।’’
 
उन्होंने कम स्कोर के बावजूद मैच को आखिरी ओवर तक खींचने के लिए गेंदबाजों की तारीफ की।
 
पॉवेल ने कहा, ‘‘ खिलाड़ियों को इसका श्रेय मिलना चाहिये कि उन्होंने आखिरी ओवर तक संघर्ष किया। बल्लेबाजी इकाई के लिए यह ऐसा प्रदर्शन है जिसे आप भूलना चाहेंगे। हमने बीच के ओवरों में अच्छी बल्लेबाजी नहीं की। मैच की शुरुआत में यह आसान विकेट नहीं था।’’
 

