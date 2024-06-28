INDvsENG: गत विजेता को 68 रनों से रौंदकर किया बाहर, फाइनल में पहुंची टीम इंडिया

#TeamIndia displayed sheer dominance in #INDvsENG, avenging their #T20WorldCup2022 loss against England and securing their spot in the final!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 27, 2024
Onto the #T20WorldCup2024Final now #SAvIND | TOMORROW, 6 PM | #T20WorldCupOnStar pic.twitter.com/f4jTAgBbl9
On a challenging pitch, India batted brilliantly to reach 171. @akshar2026's crucial strikes on the first ball of his first 3 overs & @imkuldeep18's middle-over wizardry spun England out.
Our total of 171 was slightly above the par score of 167, but our bowling made it feel far… pic.twitter.com/u49wg80JgY— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 27, 2024
Rohit Sharma said "Virat Kohli is a class player, all players go through this, he is a big match player, the intent is there & hoping he is waiting for the final". pic.twitter.com/oVpQt3CHC6
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 27, 2024
#TeamIndia absolutely dominant in the Semi-Final to beat England!
It's India vs South Africa in the summit clash!
All The Best Team India! #T20WorldCup | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/yNhB1TgTHq
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2024