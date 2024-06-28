Select Your Language

INDvsENG: गत विजेता को 68 रनों से रौंदकर किया बाहर, फाइनल में पहुंची टीम इंडिया

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 28 जून 2024 (01:35 IST)
India vs England Semi Final:  कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (57) और सूर्यकुमार यादव (47) की शानदार पारियों के बाद गेंदबाजों के दमदार प्रदर्शन की बदौलत भारत ने गुरुवार को टी-20 विश्वकप के दूसरे सेमीफाइनल के वर्षा बाधित मैच में इंग्लैंड को68 रनों से हराकर फाइनल में प्रवेश किया।

172 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी इंग्लैंड की टीम को जसप्रीत बुमराह, अक्षर पटेल और कुलदीप यादव की भारतीय गेंदबाजों की तिगड़ी ने 16.4 ओवरों में 103 रन पर समेट कर 68 रनों से जीत दर्ज की। कप्तान जॉस बटलर ने 15 गेंदों में (23), हैरी ब्रूक 19 गेंदाें में (25), जोफ्रा आर्चर 15 गेंदों में (21) तथा लियम लिविंगस्टन (11)रन बनाकर आउट हुये। इंग्लैंड का शेष कोई भी बल्लेबाज दहाई आंकड़े तक नहीं पहुंच सका।

भारत ने इस जीत के साथ ही पिछली बार मिली अपनी हार का बदला चुका लिया। भारत की ओर से जसप्रीत बुमराह ने 2.4 ओवर में 12 रन देकर दो विकेट लिये। कुलदीप यादव ने 19 रन देकर तीन विकेट झटके। अक्षर पटेल को 23 रन देकर तीन विकेट मिले।



इससे पहले भारत ने इंग्लैंड को जीत के लिये 172 रनों का लक्ष्य दिया था।आज यहां इंग्लैंड के कप्तान जॉस बटलर ने टॉस जीतकर भारत को बल्लेबाजी का न्यौता दिया। बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी भारत की शुरुआत अच्छी नहीं रही और उसने तीसरे ओवर में सलामी बल्लेबाजी विराट कोहली(9) का विकेट खो दिया। इसके बाद ऋषभ पंत भी (4) रन बनाकर पवेलियन लौट गये। रोहित शर्मा और सूर्यकुमार यादव ने पारी को संभाला। टीम का स्कोर जब आठ ओवर में दो विकेट पर 65 रन था तो बारिश शुरु हो गई। बारिश के बाद कप्तान रोहित शर्मा और सूर्यकुमार यादव ने शानदार बल्लेबाजी का मुजाहिरा किया। 14वें ओवर में आदिल रशीद ने रोहित शर्मा को आउट कर इंग्लैंड को तीसरी सफलता दिलाई। रोहित ने 39 गेंदों में छह चौके और दो छक्के लगाते हुये (57) रनों की पारी खेली।

इसके बाद 16वें ओवर में जोफ्रा आर्चर ने सूर्यकुमार यादव को क्रिस जॉर्डन के हाथों कैच आउट करा दिया। सूर्यकुमार ने 36 गेंदों में चार चौके और दो छक्के लगाते हुये (47) रन बनाये। हार्दिक पांड्या ने 13 गेंदों में (23), अक्षर पटेल छह गेंदों में (10) रन बनाकर आउट हुये। शिवम दुबे शून्य पर आउट हुये। रवींद्र जडेजा नौ गेंदों में (17) और अर्शदीप सिंह (1) रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे। भारत ने निर्धारित 20 ओवरों में सात विकेट पर 171 रन का चुनौतीपूर्ण स्कोर खड़ा किया।इंग्लैंड की ओर से क्रिस जॉर्डन को तीन विकेट मिले। रीस टॉप्ली, जोफ्रा आर्चर,सैम करन और आदिल रशीद ने एक-एक बल्लेबाज को आउट किया।(एजेंसी)

