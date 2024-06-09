Select Your Language

IND vs PAK : भारत का पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ बल्लेबाजी में रहा शर्मनाक प्रदर्शन, ट्रोल हुए खिलाड़ी

T20 World Cup : पाकिस्तान टीम ने भारत को 119 पर All Out किया

WD Sports Desk

, रविवार, 9 जून 2024 (23:31 IST)
India vs Pakistan Live Updates T20 World Cup : टी-20 विश्वकप के 19वें मुकाबले में पाकिस्तान को जीत के लिए 120 रनों का लक्ष्य दिया है।
 
आज यहां नैसो काउंटी अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में पाकिस्तान के कप्तान बाबर आजम ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया। बारिश से प्रभावित मैच में बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी भारतीय टीम की शुरुआत अच्छी नहीं रही और उसने दूसरे ही ओवर में विराट कोहली (4) का विकेट गवां दिया। अगले ही ओवर में कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (13) भी पवेलियन लौट गए।

इसके बाद ऋषभ पंत और अक्षर पटेल ने पारी को संभाला। भारतीय टीम बड़े स्कोर की ओर बढ़ रही थी इस दौरान आठवें ओवर में नसीम शाह ने अक्षर पटेल को बोल्ड कर पाकिस्तान को तीसरी सफलता दिलाई। पटेल ने 18 गेंदों में 20 रन बनाए। 12वें ओवर में हारिस रउफ़ सूर्यकुमार यादव (7) का विकेट चटकाते हुए पाकिस्तान की मैच में वापसी कराई। इसके बाद भारत ने लगातार पांच विकेट गवां दिए।

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK : पुरानी आदतें जल्दी कहां पीछा छोड़ती हैं भला, पाकिस्तान टीम का कैच छोड़ने का सिलसिला जारी

शिवम दुबे (3), हार्दिक पंड्या (7), रवींद्र जाडेजा (शून्य), जसप्रीत बुमराह (शून्य) पर आउट हुये। अर्शदीप सिंह (9) पर रनआउट हुए। मोहम्मद सिराज (7) रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे। भारतीय पारी 19 ओवर में 119 रन पर सिमट गई।
 
पाकिस्तान की ओर से नसीम शाह और हारिस रउफ ने तीन -तीन विकेट लिए। मोहम्मद आमिर को दो विकेट मिले। शाहीन शाह अफरीदी को एक विकेट मिला।

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK : आदत से मजबूर रोहित शर्मा, टॉस के वक्त किया फिर कुछ ऐसा, लोट पोट हुई पब्लिक

X (पूर्व Twitter) पर हुए भारतीय खिलाड़ी ट्रोल



ALSO READ: विराट के जूते के बराबर भी नहीं बाबर आजम, IND vs PAK मैच पर पूर्व पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी ने दिया बड़ा बयान


