कुर्बानी के जानवर हाजिर हों, पाकिस्तान टीम को उनके ही मुल्क के पूर्व दिग्गजों ने खूब लताड़ा

Qurbani Kay Janwar Hazir Hon….. #PakistanCricket— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) June 14, 2024
It is really very disappointing and sad that ???????? team could not reach to the Super Eight, but it is also a bitter fact that Pakistan team played below the average cricket…now its time to rectify the problems @MohsinnaqviC42 sir #T20WC2024
— Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 14, 2024
The deserving team is through to Super 8 round. If you're depending on Ireland to defeat someone, you seriously don't deserve to qualify. Don't think even "Kudrat Ka Nizam" works for those who are not deserving or ready to improve. All eyes on PCB chairman now! #T20WorldCup
— Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) June 14, 2024
Pakistan's World Cup journey is over.
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 14, 2024
Yeh Mast Hai Guru ..#PKMB #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/V731segE0S— Barun Raj Singh (@barunrajsingh) June 14, 2024
Reham karo pic.twitter.com/3g8ZIoj8At
— Johns (@JohnyBravo183) June 14, 2024
Even before it started.
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 14, 2024
How did you post this in English??
— Jahanzeb Khan PTI UK (@JKhanClassified) June 14, 2024
Feeling so sad Sir. We didn’t give you enough respect. You were our Player of the Tournament in 2009 World T20 and also in CT17. You won us those two trophies single handedly but we didn’t give the proper respect
— Waqar Ahmed Afridi (@RealWaqarAfridi) June 14, 2024