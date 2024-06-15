Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






कुर्बानी के जानवर हाजिर हों, पाकिस्तान टीम को उनके ही मुल्क के पूर्व दिग्गजों ने खूब लताड़ा

USA vs IRE : अमेरिका ने किया Super 8 में क्वालीफाई, पाकिस्तान टीम हुई T20 World Cup के बाहर

हमें फॉलो करें कुर्बानी के जानवर हाजिर हों, पाकिस्तान टीम को उनके ही मुल्क के पूर्व दिग्गजों ने खूब लताड़ा

कृति शर्मा

, शनिवार, 15 जून 2024 (12:43 IST)
Mohammed Hafeez Qurbani Kay Janwar Hazir Hon USA vs IRE : 14 जून को बाहर होने के बाद पाकिस्तान टीम इस हद तक ट्रोल हुई कि सभी जगह बस ट्रेंड पाकिस्तान टीम ही कर रहा था, भारतीय तो करते हैं ही ट्रोल लेकिन पाकिस्तान के फैन्स का जो गुस्सा था, जो उन्हें अपनी टीम के बुरे प्रदर्शन को लेकर आक्रोश था वो सबसे ज्यादा झलक रहा था, और सिर्फ फैन्स ही नहीं पाकिस्तान के पूर्व दिग्गजों ने भी टीम की आलोचना की।

ALSO READ: फारुकी ने लाइव इंटरव्यू में राशिद खान को बोला You Shut Up, कॉलेज के दिनों की दिलाई याद

पाकिस्तान टीम भारत और अमेरिका आयरलैंड और कनाडा के साथ Group A में है, टी20 वर्ल्ड कप 2024 का 30वां मुकाबला 14 जून को USA और Ireland के बीच Florida में खेला जाना था लेकिन बारिश के कारण यह मैच रद्द हो गया, अब पाकिस्तान की निगाहें इस मैच पर थी, उनके सुपर 8 में पहुंचने के लिए अमेरिका का हारना बेहद जरुरी थी लेकिन किस्मत ऐसी की मैच हुआ ही नहीं, दोनों टीमों को एक एक अंक मिला और इसी वजह से USA की टीम जो इस टूर्नामेंट में पहली बार खेल रही है, उसने अपने पहले ही प्रयास में Super 8 में क्वालीफाई कर लिया और पाकिस्तान टीम बाहर हो गई।

ALSO READ: मैच के बाद ऑफिस का काम, लोगों ने कहा नारायण मूर्ति कहीं सौरभ नेत्रवलकर को भारत न बुला लें

webdunia


इसके बाद पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान मोहम्मद हफीज (Mohammad Hafeez) ने अपने X (पूर्व Twitter) अकाउंट पर लिखा कुर्बानी के जानवर हाजिर हों, इस पोस्ट पर खूब कमैंट्स और लाइक्स आएं, इसी के साथ Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shahzad और Shoaib Akhtar ने भी टीम की आलोचना की।  


ALSO READ: विराट को No.3 पर लौट जाना चाहिए, कोहली से नाराज फैन्स, सुपर 8 में भारत को बड़ा खतरा
 
मोहम्मद हफीज, शोएब अख्तर, कामरान अकमल, अहमद शहजाद के इन ट्वीट्स पर लोगों के मजेदार रिएक्शन 





हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

कुदरत का इंतकाम, पाकिस्तान T20I World Cup के Super 8 की दौड़ से बाहर

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos