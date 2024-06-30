Select Your Language

T20 World Cup 2024 : विराट कोहली ने लिया संन्यास, भावुक हुए फैन्स

IND vs SA Final : अपनी आखिरी पारी में वह भारत को विजेता बनाकर विदा ले रहे हैं

हमें फॉलो करें Virat Kohli

WD Sports Desk

, रविवार, 30 जून 2024 (00:15 IST)
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final 2024 :  भारत के चिराग, स्टार बैट्समैन विराट कोहली ने टी20 वर्ल्ड कप के फाइनल में एक अहम पारी खेल कर T20I फॉर्मेट से संन्यास लेने की घोषणा की. यह वर्ल्ड कप व्यक्तिगत तौर पर उनके लिए फाइनल से पहले तक खराब रहा था जहां हर एक मैच में वे फ्लॉप होते आए थे लेकिन जैसा कप्तान रोहित शर्मा सहित सभी भी अनुमान लगाया था कि विराट कोहली बड़े मैच में बड़ा प्रदर्शन देंगे ठीक वैसा ही हुआ..

साउथ अफ्रीका के खिलाफ खेले गए T20 World Cup Final मैच में शुरुआत तो जबरदस्त रही थी लेकिन लगातार विकेट गिरने के बाद विराट कोहली ने अपनी पारी धीमी की लेकिन आखिरी के ओवरों में उन्होंने रफ़्तार पकड़ी और 76 रन बनाए जिसकी बदौलत भारत 177 का टारगेट देने में कामयाब हुआ.

विराट कोहली के क्रिकेटर के सबसे छोटे फॉर्मेट में संन्यास की घोषणा करने के बाद फैन्स भावुक हुए. लेकिन जिस तरह विराट के इस फॉर्मेट को अलविदा कहा है

 विश्वकप की जीत के बाद भावुक विराट ने कहा “ यह मेरा आखिरी टी20 विश्वकप था। मै इससे पहले छह टी20 विश्वकप में खेल चुका हूं। अब वक्त आ गया है जब नयी प्रतिभाओं को मौका मिले। मैने खेल का भरपूर आनंद लिया और यह लम्हा मेरी जिंदगी के लिये यादगार रहेगा।”

webdunia

 
 
उन्होने कहा “ इस जीत के लिए टीम का हर सदस्य बराबर का हकदार है। सभी ने बेहतरीन खेल दिखाया जिसके चलते भारत यह विश्वकप अपने नाम कर सका।”
 
जीत के बाद कप्तान रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली एक दूसरे के गले लग कर रो पड़े। हार्दिक पांड्या,सूर्य कुमार यादव,ऋषभ पंत समेत हर भारतीय खिलाड़ी की नम थी मगर यह खुशी के आंसू थे। कमेंटरी बाक्स में भारतीय टीम के पूर्व गेंदबाज इरफान पठान भी फूट फूट कर रोए । 
 
उन्होने कहा कि रोहित की टीम ने आज कमाल कर दिया। वह इस टीम के शुक्रगुजार हमेशा रहेंगे जिन्होने उनका सपना साकार कर दिया।

For Virat, our Virat Kohli!  pic.twitter.com/4kqdTkKwaF

— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 29, 2024


ALSO READ: 17 साल बाद भारत बना फिर बना T20I का शहंशाह, हार के मुंह से जीत छीनी दक्षिण अफ्रीका से


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
