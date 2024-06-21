यशस्वी जायसवाल को टीम इंडिया में बतौर ओपनर शामिल करने की उठी मांगे

Why this Kid is Warming the Bench— Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) June 20, 2024
- Yashasvi Jaiswal is a aggressive opener, who will definitely support Rohit Sharma at the Top
- Right now, India's opening is a big disaster in this T20 World Cup 2024
- Virat Kohli is better at No.3 #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/V0okdrY7Wz
Talented Boy Like Yashasvi Jaiswal Benched For A Guy Who Score 5 Runs In 3 Matches
Feeling Sad For You Boy @ybj_19— (@rohitzone_45) June 20, 2024
Politics And PR Of Virat Kohli Is Unreal pic.twitter.com/vaL8u4z95J
The player who should not be on the team is the captain and also the opener; players like Jadeja, who are weak in batting, are playing the role of finisher. Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who have performed well in the International T20,
— Dheeraj Singh (@Dheerajsingh_) June 20, 2024