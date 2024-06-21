Select Your Language

यशस्वी जायसवाल को टीम इंडिया में बतौर ओपनर शामिल करने की उठी मांगे

WD Sports Desk

शुक्रवार, 21 जून 2024 (16:28 IST)
यशस्वी जायसवाल को टीम इंडिया में बतौर ओपनर शामिल करने की उठी मांगे

अंडर 19 विश्वकप जीतने से 1 कदम महरुम रहे यशस्वी जायसवाल को पहली बार इतनी कम उम्र में आईसीसी टी-20 विश्वकप में जगह मिली थी। लेकिन टी-20 विश्वकप शुरु होने के 20 दिन बाद भी वह अभी तक सिर्फ ड्रिंक्स ब्वाए ही बने हुए हैं। जबकि भारत की सलामी जोड़ी कप्तान रोहित शर्मा और पूर्व कप्तान विराट कोहली लगातार निराश किए जा रहे हैं।

 यशस्वी जायसवाल का आईपीएल 2024 सत्र निराशाजनक रहा लेकिन टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुकाबले खेले हुए 1 साल भी नहीं हुआ फिर भी उनका प्रदर्शन काबिल ए तारिफ रहा है। उन्होंने अब तक 17 टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय  मैचों में 500 से ज्यादा रन बनाए हैं। इस दौरान उन्होंने 33 का औसत और 161 की स्ट्राइक रेट से रन बनाए है। वह एक शतक भी इस प्रारुप में लगा चुके हैं।

ऐसे में यह मांग उठनी शुरु हो गई है कि इस बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज से सलामी बल्लेबाजी करवाई जाए। जिससे विराट कोहली को तीसरे नंबर पर भेजा जा सके। इससे बाएं और दाएँ हाथ के बल्लेबाजी की जोड़ी से भारत को फायदा होगा।


भारत अब इस टी-20 विश्वकप में अधिकतम 4 मैच और खेल सकता है। क्रिकेट प्रेमी चाहते हैं कि बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ ही यशस्वी को मौका मिल जाए ताकि ऑस्ट्रेलिया से भिड़ने से पहले उनको मैच प्रैक्टिस मिल जाए। दर्शकों की यह बात कप्तान मानेंगे या नहीं, यह कल पता चल जाएगा।

