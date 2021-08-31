Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

UNSC ने अफगानिस्तान पर पारित किया प्रस्ताव, ना बने आतंकवादियों का पनाहगाह

मंगलवार, 31 अगस्त 2021 (07:51 IST)
संयुक्त राष्ट्र। संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद (UNSC) ने भारत की मौजूदा अध्यक्षता में सोमवार को अफगानिस्तान के हालात पर एक प्रस्ताव पारित किया, जिसमें मांग की गई है कि युद्ध प्रभावित देश का इस्तेमाल किसी देश को डराने या हमला करने या आतंकवादियों को पनाह देने के लिए नहीं किया जाए।
 
इस प्रस्ताव को अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन और फ्रांस ने पेश किया। परिषद के 13 सदस्य देशों द्वारा प्रस्ताव के पक्ष में मत दिये जाने के बाद इसे पारित कर दिया गया, जबकि परिषद के स्थायी सदस्य रूस और चीन मतदान के दौरान अनुपस्थित रहे।
 
प्रस्ताव में मांग की गई है कि अफगानिस्तान क्षेत्र का इस्तेमाल किसी देश को धमकाने या किसी देश पर हमला करने या आतंकवादियों को पनाह देने के लिए न किया जाए।
उल्लेखनीय है कि अमेरिका ने तय समय से पहले ही अफगानिस्तान पूरी तरह से छोड़ दिया है। इसके साथ ही यहां 20 साल के अमेरिकी मिशन का अंत हो गया। अफगानिस्तान पर अब पूरी तरह से तालिबान का कब्जा हो गया है। 
 
अफगानिस्तान में मानवीय सहायता जारी रखेगा अमेरिका : अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिंकन ने कहा कि अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान सरकार के जरिये नहीं बल्कि स्वतंत्र संगठनों के माध्यम से लोगों को मानवीय सहायता प्रदान करना जारी रखेगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि तालिबान पर हमारे प्रतिबंधों के कारण यह सहायता सरकार के माध्यम से नहीं बल्कि स्वतंत्र संगठनों जैसे कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र एजेंसियों और गैर सरकारी संगठनों के जरिये प्रदान की जाएगी।

