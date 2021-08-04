Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

यह करिश्मा ही तो है! टेस्ट क्रिकेट को छोड़ देश 'चक दे गर्ल्स' को देख रहा था

webdunia
बुधवार, 4 अगस्त 2021 (19:58 IST)
चक दे इंडिया का वह दृश्य याद कीजिए जब प्रीति सबरवाल का प्रेमी जो पेशे से क्रिकेटर है उसे कहता है कि विश्वकप जीत भी जाओगी तो कहां देश तुम्हारे कदमों में होगा। प्रीति जवाब देती है यह जरूर होगा। 
 
करीब 14 साल पहले रीलीज हुई फिल्म चक दे इंडिया का यह सीन देखकर लगा था कि यह तो फिल्मी सीन है भविष्य में इसकी दूर दूर तक संभावना नहीं है। कभी हो सकता है भला कि क्रिकेट मैच हो रहा हो और पूरे देश की नजरे हॉकी टीम पर गढ़ी हो वह भी महिला टीम। लेकिन आज ऐसा हो गया।
 
नॉटिंघम में भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड का पहला टेस्ट मैच और ओलंपिक के सेमीफाइनल में भारत और अर्जेंटीना का महिला हॉकी मैच में बाजी आज हॉकी ने मारी। पूरा देश कह रहा था चक दे इंडिया। रानी रामपाल की लड़कियों ने पूरे देश में जोश और भी भर दिया जब गुरजीत कौर ने दूसरे मिनट में ही अर्जेंटीना पर गोल दाग दिया। 
 
हालांकि क्रिकेट में भी जसप्रीत बुमराह ने इंग्लैंड के सलामी बल्लेबाज रॉरी बर्न्स को बिना खाता खोले पगबाधा आउट कर दिया था। कोई और दिन होता तो शायद बुमराह की वाह वाही होती लेकिन यह बात भी उन खेल प्रेमियों को  देर से पता चली जो ट्विटर पर एक्टिव नहीं है। 
webdunia
हालांकि दूसरे मिनट के बाद भारतीय टीम पूरे मैच में कोई गोल नहीं कर पायी। लेकिन इस आशा  में कि महिला टीम दूसरा गोल करेगी सभी फैंस की नजरें टीवी स्क्रीन पर चिपकी रही। आखिरी मिनट पर जब भारत ने रिव्यू की डिमांड करी तब तक खेल प्रेमी एप्प या टीवी के जरिए चक दे गर्ल्स का हौसला बढ़ा रहे थे। 
 
टेस्ट क्रिकेट पर देश के ज्यादातर खेल प्रेमी इस ह़ॉकी मैच के अंत होने पर आए । इस दौरान भारतीय गेंदबाज इंगलैंड के 2 विकेट निकाल चुके थे। लेकिन ट्विटर पर इस बात की चर्चा जरूर हुई की आज हॉकी की सफेद गेंद टेस्ट क्रिकेट की लाल गेंद पर 1 घंटे के लिए ही सही भारी जरूर पड़ गई। 
 
ट्विटर पर कुछ ऐसे कमेंट्स देखने को मिले - 

