इतिहास रचते हुए सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची महिला हॉकी टीम, सोशल मीडिया पर बधाई संदेशों की आई बाढ़

webdunia
सोमवार, 2 अगस्त 2021 (11:03 IST)
मौजूदा समय में फिलहाल हर एक भारतीय ई जुबां पर एक ही नाम सुनने को मिल रहा है ‘चक दे इंडिया’... वाकई में आज दिन हमेशा-हमेशा के लिए इतिहास के पन्नों में दर्ज हो गया है। भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने क्वार्टर फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 1-0 से हराकर सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाई। हमारी महिला हॉकी टीम ने पहली बार ओलंपिक के सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाकर नया इतिहास रचा।

भारत के लिए गुरजीत कौर ने 22वें मिनट में पेनल्टी कार्नर पर यह महत्वपूर्ण गोल किया। इसके बाद भारतीय टीम ने अपनी पूरी ताकत गोल बचाने में लगा दी जिसमें वह सफल भी रही। गोलकीपर सविता ने बेहतरीन खेल दिखाया और बाकी रक्षकों ने उनका अच्छा साथ दिया।

भारतीय टीम मास्को ओलंपिक 1980 में चौथे स्थान पर रही थी लेकिन केवल छह टीमों ने हिस्सा लिया था और मैच राउंड रोबिन आधार पर खेले गये थे। भारतीय हॉकी टीम अपने पूल में दक्षिण अफ्रीका और आयरलैंड को हराकर चौथे स्थान पर रही थी जबकि ऑस्ट्रेलिया अपने पूल में शीर्ष पर रहा था।

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम की इस जीत के बाद में सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार बधाइयों का सिलसिला जारी है। आज पूरा देश महिला हॉकी टीम की इस यादगार जीत का जश्न मना रहा है। क्या नेता, क्या अभिनेता... आज कोई भी हमारी इस टीम को शुभकामनाएं देने में पीछे नहीं है।

आइए डालते हैं, एक नजर किसने क्या कहा :



