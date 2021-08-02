इतिहास रचते हुए सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची महिला हॉकी टीम, सोशल मीडिया पर बधाई संदेशों की आई बाढ़

जननी जन्मभूमिश्च स्वर्गदपि गरीयसी।

The pride our girls have given us in the greatest sporting event and filled us with so much happiness is unbelievable.

After Mirabai, Lovlina, Sindhu ,now the #Hockey team has made us so proud.

Looking forward to Kamalpreet in dicus throw final pic.twitter.com/vHUCe5fvRd