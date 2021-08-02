इतिहास रचते हुए सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची महिला हॉकी टीम, सोशल मीडिया पर बधाई संदेशों की आई बाढ़

What a start to the day! It’s a historic moment in Indian Hockey with our women’s team reaching the semis after beating Australia in the quarterfinal 1-0. #GoForGold #Cheer4India #Hockey pic.twitter.com/XpACKjzxfM— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 2, 2021
Our girls have created history.
Beaten #AUS in the quarter-final match of women’s #hockey by 1-0 to seal their spot in SEMI-FINAL for the first time ever! Best wishes for the semis. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/iZj3H4GPs8
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 2, 2021
Goosebumps and tears.
What a moment #hockeyindia #Olympics2020 pic.twitter.com/7eDKXdpF5N
— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) August 2, 2021
टोक्यो ओलंपिक में अद्वितीय प्रदर्शन करते हुए भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने पहली बार ओलंपिक के सेमीफाइनल में प्रवेश सुनिश्चित किया है।
सम्पूर्ण देश को गौरवान्वित करने वाली इस ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि के लिए पूरी टीम को हार्दिक बधाई।
ईश्वर से कामना है कि आपकी सफलता का यह क्रम सतत जारी रहे।
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 2, 2021
एक और एतिहासिक कामयाबी। पुरुष टीम के बाद अब भारत की महिला हॉकी टीम भी टोक्यो ओलम्पिक के सेमीफ़ाइनल में प्रवेश कर गई है। सभी देशवासियों को बधाई। pic.twitter.com/N1C0G9VlVZ
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 2, 2021
The unbelievable effort from our women's hockey team, never been tensed so much till the last quarter of the game. So so proud of the girls. Congratulations #INDvsAUS #hockeyindia pic.twitter.com/1o5llvojmB
— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 2, 2021
जननी जन्मभूमिश्च स्वर्गदपि गरीयसी।
The pride our girls have given us in the greatest sporting event and filled us with so much happiness is unbelievable.
After Mirabai, Lovlina, Sindhu ,now the #Hockey team has made us so proud.
Looking forward to Kamalpreet in dicus throw final pic.twitter.com/vHUCe5fvRd
— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 2, 2021
Congratulations to the Women’s Hockey Team for entering the #Olympic semi-finals.
You’ve made India proud! Best wishes for the next match. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/1JLNz3dWU2— Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 2, 2021
Hearty Congratulations to Indian Women’s Hockey Team as they advances towards Semi-Final in #Tokyo2020. #TeamIndia #cheerforindia pic.twitter.com/RqjjaEbJ69
— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) August 2, 2021
Splendid Performance!!!
Women’s Hockey #TeamIndia is scripting history with every move at #Tokyo2020 !
We’re into the semi-finals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia.
130 crore Indians to the
Women’s Hockey Team -
“we’re right behind you”! pic.twitter.com/vusiXVCGde
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 2, 2021