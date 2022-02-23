Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

यूपी में चौथे चरण का मतदान, मायावती से लेकर साक्षी महाराज तक कई दिग्गजों ने डाले वोट (Live Updates)

webdunia
बुधवार, 23 फ़रवरी 2022 (07:26 IST)
लखनऊ। उत्तर प्रदेश में बुधवार को 9 जिलों की 59 सीटों पर सुबह 7 बजे से मतदान चल रहा है। इस चरण में कुल 624 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। वोटिंग से जुड़ी हर जानकारी... 


08:24 AM, 23rd Feb
-उन्नाव में साक्षी महाराज ने गदनखेड़ा में किया मतदान। 
-वोटिंग के लिए भगवा रंग के कपड़ों में पहुंचे मंत्री मोहसिन रजा।
-राजनाथ सिंह लखनऊ के गोमती में डालेंगे वोट। 
 

08:06 AM, 23rd Feb
-इस चरण में 2.13 करोड़ मतदाता 13,817 मतदान केन्द्रों के कुल 24,643 मतदेय स्थल पर अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। -इनमें 1.14 करोड़ पुरूष, 99.3 लाख महिला तथा 966 थर्ड जेंडर के मतदाता हैं।
-प्राप्त जानकारी के मुताबिक मतदान शुरू होने के समय कुछ एक मतदान केन्द्रों पर इक्का दुक्का मतदाता पहुंचे।
-सर्द सुबह में शुरू हुए मतदान के बीच मतदाताओं को धूप निकलने का इंतजार है।
-कोविड प्रोटोकॉल के तहत मतदाताओं को मास्क पहन कर ही मतदान केन्द्र में अंदर जाने की इजाजत है। इसके अलावा चुनाव आयोग ने सेनेटाइजर और थर्मल स्केनिंग सहित अन्य इंतजाम भी मतदान केन्द्रों पर किये हैं।

08:03 AM, 23rd Feb
-रायबरेली सदर से भाजपा उम्मीदवार अदिती सिंह ने किया मतदान। 

07:35 AM, 23rd Feb
-पीएम मोदी, सीएम योगी ने की भारी मतदान की अपील। 
-बसपा अध्यक्ष मायावती ने लखनऊ में डाला वोट। सभी वोटरों से वोट डालने की अपील।
-मायावती ने कहा, दलित, मुस्लिम हर तबका हमारे साथ।

07:33 AM, 23rd Feb
चौथे चरण में जिन प्रमुख उम्मीदवारों की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर है उनमें प्रदेश के कानून मंत्री बृजेश पाठक (लखनऊ कैंट), मंत्री आशुतोष टंडन (लखनऊ पूर्वी) पूर्व मंत्री सपा प्रत्याशी अभिषेक मिश्रा (सरोजिनी नगर), उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष नितिन अग्रवाल (हरदोई) शामिल हैं।
 
इसके अलावा नेहरू-गांधी परिवार का ‘गढ़’ माने जाने वाले रायबरेली में भी चौथे चरण में मतदान होगा। यहां कांग्रेस छोड़कर भाजपा में शामिल हुई आदिती सिंह एक बार फिर मैदान में हैं।

07:32 AM, 23rd Feb
वर्ष 2017 में हुए पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव में इन 59 में से 51 सीटों पर भाजपा ने जीत हासिल की थी। इसके अलावा सपा को 4, बसपा को 3 और भाजपा के सहयोगी अपना दल-सोनेलाल को एक सीट मिली थी। 

