अक्टूबर में 22 दिन महंगा हुआ पेट्रोल-डीजल, जानिए आज क्या है 7 बढ़े शहरों में इसके दाम...

Price of petrol&diesel in #Delhi is at Rs 108.64 per litre (up by Rs 0.35)& Rs 97.37 per litre (up by Rs 0.35) respectively today



Petrol&diesel prices per litre-Rs 114.47 & Rs 105.49 in #Mumbai, Rs 109.02 & Rs 100.49 in #Kolkata; Rs 105.43& Rs 101.59 in #Chennai respectively pic.twitter.com/Smmxjy5cQN