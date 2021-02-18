SBI ने Aadhaar को लेकर अपने ग्राहकों को भेजा खास अलर्ट, वरना खाते में नहीं आएगा पैसा

अगर आपका आधार लिंक नहीं है तो सब्सिडी या किसी सरकारी स्कीम (government scheme) के तहत आपके अकाउंट में आने वाला पैसा फंस सकता है। आप अपने बैंक अकाउंट को ऑफलाइन या ऑनलाइन (online) किसी भी तरीकों से लिंक करवा सकते हैं।
We would like to inform our customers that Aadhaar Card seeding is mandatory for those desirous of receiving any benefit or subsidy from Govt. of India through Direct Benefit Transfer.#DirectBenefitTransfer #AadhaarCard pic.twitter.com/EICJUbBeVC— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) February 17, 2021