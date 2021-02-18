Select Your Language

SBI ने Aadhaar को लेकर अपने ग्राहकों को भेजा खास अलर्ट, वरना खाते में नहीं आएगा पैसा

गुरुवार, 18 फ़रवरी 2021 (16:44 IST)
स्‍टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (SBI) ने अपने ग्राहकों को ट्‍विटर से खास अलर्ट भेजा है। स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (State Bank of India) ने ग्राहकों से कहा है कि आपका खाता बैंक की किसी भी ब्रांच में हो तो तुरंत आप अपना आधार कार्ड (Aadhaar card) अपने अकाउंट से लिंक करा लें।
ALSO READ: 6000mAh बैटरी वाला फोन धमाकेदार स्मार्टफोन, कीमत सिर्फ 7199
ऐसा नहीं करने पर आपकी परेशानियां बढ़ सकती है। SBI की ओर से किए गए एक ट्वीट के अनुसार अगर आप किसी भी सरकारी स्कीम का फायदा लेना चाहते हैं या फिर आपके खाते में किसी भी तरह की सब्सिडी आती है तो इसके लिए आपका आधार खाते से लिंक होना आवश्यक होगा। 

अगर आपका आधार लिंक नहीं है तो सब्सिडी या किसी सरकारी स्कीम (government scheme) के तहत आपके अकाउंट में आने वाला पैसा फंस सकता है। आप अपने बैंक अकाउंट को ऑफलाइन या  ऑनलाइन (online) किसी भी तरीकों से लिंक करवा सकते हैं।

6000mAh बैटरी वाला फोन धमाकेदार स्मार्टफोन, कीमत सिर्फ 7199

