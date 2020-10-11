Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

ATM जैसा होगा Aadhaar Card, सिक्योरिटी फीचर्स के साथ मिलेगी यह सुविधा

webdunia
रविवार, 11 अक्टूबर 2020 (16:33 IST)
आधार कार्ड (Aadhaar Card) सबसे महत्वपूर्ण दस्तावेज है। भारतीयता की पहचान के साथ ही हर कार्य में इसकी आवश्यकता होती है। अगर आपकेAadhaar Card  को कोई नुकसान पहुंचता है या फिर वह खो जाता है तो आपको कई परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। अब आपको आधार को लेकर एक बड़ी सुविधा मिलने वाली है। आपका आधार अब नए अवतार में दिखेगा। अब यह बिल्कुल ATM कार्ड के जैसा होगा और आपको अलग से से लैमिनेट कराने की भी आवश्यकता नहीं होगी।
 
UIDAI ने ट्वीट कर बताया है कि Aadhaar Card को अब PVC कार्ड पर रिप्रिंट कराया जा सकता है। यह कार्ड आपके ATM या डेबिट कार्ड की तरह आसानी से वॉलेट में आ जाएगा। UIDAI ने ट्वीट में लिखा है कि ‘आपका आधार अब सुविधाजनक साइज में होगा, जिसे आप आसानी से अपने वॉलेट में रख सकेंगे। 
हालांकि इस कार्ड को बनवाने के लिए आपको 50 रुपए खर्च करना पड़ेंगे। Aadhaar का यह नया कार्ड दिखने भी आकर्षक और टिकाऊ भी है।


इसके साथ-साथ PVC आधार कार्ड लेटेस्ट सिक्योरिटी फीचर्स से भी लैस है। इसे पूरी तरह वेदर का ध्यान रखकर बनाया गया है। सिक्योरिटी फीचर्स में होलोग्राम, गिलोच पैटर्न, घोस्ट इमेज और माइक्रोटेक्स्ट होगा। आधार पीवीसी कार्ड को अब ऑनलाइन ऑर्डर कर मंगवा सकते हैं।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
विवाह प्रस्ताव की तलाश कर रहे हैं ? भारत मॅट्रिमोनी में निःशुल्क रजिस्टर करें !

अगला लेख

Corona effect : MP में नहीं खुलेंगे 8वीं तक के स्कूल, सरकार नहीं लेना चाहती जोखिम

प्रचलित

webdunia

रामविलास पासवान की अंत्येष्टि, मुखाग्नि देते समय बेसुध होकर गिरे चिराग पासवान

webdunia

यूरोप में कोरोनावायरस की दूसरी लहर ने बढ़ाई चिंता, मैड्रिड में आपातकाल घोषित

webdunia

महात्मा गांधी के बारे में ये 10 बातें, बेशक आप नहीं जानते होंगे

webdunia

गरुड़ पुराण की बस 1 बात ध्यान में रख ली तो धन बरसेगा, सौभाग्य चमकेगा

webdunia

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos